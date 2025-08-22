Demi Lovato Celebrates Birthday With 'Fast' Remix Bundle

(align) Demi Lovato rings in her 33rd birthday with a remix bundle of "Fast," the lead single off her upcoming 9th studio album. The bundle includes an extended cut of the song, clocking in at 4 min 45 secs, produced by the album's Executive Producer and song's original producer, Zhone.

The bundle also includes a remix by British DJ Zac Samuels, as well as a Zac Samuels extended remix. Released just in time to set the weekends' dance floors on fire, you can spin the remix bundle here.

Demi celebrated her birthday this week with a now-viral karaoke party with her friends, where she sang covers of songs like Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" to her husband, Jordan Lutes ("Jutes"), as well as an impeccable recreation of Elphaba's battle cry from "Wicked". Demi's "Wicked" Battle Cry even received a seal of approval from Cynthia Erivo herself, who commented on and reshared the video earlier today.

Related Stories

Demi Lovato Shares Video For New Dance-Pop Single 'Fast'

Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato

Taking Back Sunday's 'S'old' Gets Remixed By Tushar Apte

Demi Lovato Goes Rock With REVAMPED Album

News > Demi Lovato