Ghostface Killer Delivers 'Supreme Clientele 2'

(MAC Media) Ghostface Killer has released "Supreme Clientele 2". First released in 2000, Supreme Clientele changed everything. It wasn't just an album, it was a movement. A coded language. A wild, soulful, off-kilter symphony of slang and emotion that rewired our thoughts on what hip-hop could, and should aspire to be.
At its core, Supreme Clientele is both timeless and enduring. Serving as a window into Ghost's soul, its wildly creative and a conduit of old and new; and his stream-of-consciousness style became the definition of fresh, not only holding a privileged place in the history of hip hop music, but significantly influencing the subsequent generation of artists that followed.
Now, a quarter century later, Supreme Clientele 2 lands like a time capsule that has been cracked open. It's both a homecoming and a new chapter for Tony Starks, as he picks up the legacy with a new, but familiar lens. Ghost, as vintage and sharp as ever, but also looser and freer. Supreme Clientele 2 is not about Ghost chasing the past; it's about living in the moment and having fun while doing so. Real Rap--No gimmicks--Just quintessential Ghost. Exactly the way fans would want!
Ghostface Killah is the last of a certain breed of artist, and Supreme Clientele 2 is the last of a breed of rap album. No trends. No pandering. Just layers of refined loops, blistering bars, and the unmistakable rasp of a legendary and iconic storyteller who has seen it all, lived twice and still discovers new ways to flip the script.
Meticulously crafted over the last decade, Supreme Clientele 2 features guest appearances from Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Redman, Conway The Machine, Styles P and M.O.P.
"Supreme Clientele 2 represents originality," Ghostface asserts. "It's a moment in time brought to you by a Supreme mind."
Supreme Clientele 2 is a part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It campaign, celebrating 7 iconic artists all releasing new music, including: Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul and Nas/DJ Premier.
There is no beginning or ending...Ghostface is forever. Stream it here
