Jeremy Zucker New Album 'Garden State' Out Now

(MR) Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer and New Jersey's very own Jeremy Zucker proudly presents his third full-length album, Garden State, out now via Mercury Records-listen here.
Featuring his recent singles "hometown" and "surprise!," the 14-track Garden State album marks a return to the northern New Jersey native's roots and tells a relatable story of the sometimes-complicated relationships we have with our hometowns.
The record traces Jeremy's journey out of New Jersey as an 18-year-old and through the ups and downs of moving across the country, going to college, and living his dream. He translates formative experiences of gaining independence, finding love, and all the complexities consistent with growing up into raw and honest lyrics delivered over bare instrumentation and minimalist production.
While creating Garden State, he mentally transported himself back to his childhood, allowing himself to process his memories and emotions through a new lens. By doing so, he delivers his most vivid and vulnerable work to date. See the full album tracklist below.
Up next, Zucker will host a very special hometown "Battle Of The Bands" show on August 28th at Asbury Park's legendary The Stone Pony. Three local up-and-coming bands-Turner, The Blackouts, and Safehouse-will perform and compete to win the opportunity to open for Jeremy at his headline New York City show at Brooklyn Steel this fall. The night will conclude with a headline set by Zucker, where he'll debut new songs off of Garden State live for the very first time.
Then next month, Jeremy is set to kick off the "Welcome to the Garden State Tour" across North America, Australia, and Asia. Beginning on September 16th in San Diego at The Observatory North Park, the tour will see Zucker perform in major cities through November, including Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, New York's Brooklyn Steel, Toronto's HISTORY, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Sydney's Roundhouse, Seoul's Love In Seoul, Singapore's Capital Theatre, and many more.
