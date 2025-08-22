.

Jeremy Zucker New Album 'Garden State' Out Now

08-22-2025
Jeremy Zucker New Album 'Garden State' Out Now

(MR) Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer and New Jersey's very own Jeremy Zucker proudly presents his third full-length album, Garden State, out now via Mercury Records-listen here.

Featuring his recent singles "hometown" and "surprise!," the 14-track Garden State album marks a return to the northern New Jersey native's roots and tells a relatable story of the sometimes-complicated relationships we have with our hometowns.

The record traces Jeremy's journey out of New Jersey as an 18-year-old and through the ups and downs of moving across the country, going to college, and living his dream. He translates formative experiences of gaining independence, finding love, and all the complexities consistent with growing up into raw and honest lyrics delivered over bare instrumentation and minimalist production.

While creating Garden State, he mentally transported himself back to his childhood, allowing himself to process his memories and emotions through a new lens. By doing so, he delivers his most vivid and vulnerable work to date. See the full album tracklist below.

Up next, Zucker will host a very special hometown "Battle Of The Bands" show on August 28th at Asbury Park's legendary The Stone Pony. Three local up-and-coming bands-Turner, The Blackouts, and Safehouse-will perform and compete to win the opportunity to open for Jeremy at his headline New York City show at Brooklyn Steel this fall. The night will conclude with a headline set by Zucker, where he'll debut new songs off of Garden State live for the very first time.

Then next month, Jeremy is set to kick off the "Welcome to the Garden State Tour" across North America, Australia, and Asia. Beginning on September 16th in San Diego at The Observatory North Park, the tour will see Zucker perform in major cities through November, including Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, New York's Brooklyn Steel, Toronto's HISTORY, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Sydney's Roundhouse, Seoul's Love In Seoul, Singapore's Capital Theatre, and many more.

Related Stories
Jeremy Zucker New Album 'Garden State' Out Now

Jeremy Zucker Shares 'Surprise' Visualizer

Jeremy Zucker Shares North American Welcome to the Garden State Tour Plans

Jeremy Zucker Returns To His Roots With 'hometown'

Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'

News > Jeremy Zucker

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more

Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Day In Country

Stephen Wilson Jr Give Nirvana Classic A Country Make Over- Lady A Get Festive With On This Winter's Night (Volume 2)- Lainey Wilson- more

-
Day In Pop

Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica- Mariah The Scientist Releases Her New Album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY- more

Reviews

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Latest News

Three Days Grace Release 'Alienation' Album Featuring Return Of Adam Gontier

The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' For 25th Anniversary

Warren Haynes Previews 'The Whisper Sessions ' With 'From Here On Out'

Johnny Marr Shares 'Generate! Generate!' From Look Out Live!

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes' Video

Deftones Stream New Album 'Private Music'

Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Release New Collaboration 'We're Onto Something'

Chameleons Receive Acclaim For First New Album In 24 Years