Johnny Marr Shares 'Generate! Generate!' From Look Out Live!

(DawBell) Johnny Marr releases 'Generate! Generate! (Live From London's Hammersmith Apollo, 12 April 2024)' . The new recording features on Look Out Live!, the 22-track live album due 19 September via BMG.

The upcoming album release captures the full magic and nuance of a Johnny Marr live show. High energy, atmospheric intensity, electro-soul anthems and all-in singalong moments, each led by Johnny's vocal carrying the same sharp clarity and emotional weight as his signature guitar playing and songwriting.

Look Out Live! was recorded at Johnny's sold-out headline show at London's Hammersmith Apollo in 2024. One of the final nights on The Spirit Power Tour, celebrating the first ten years of Johnny's prolific solo career and closely following the Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr album release - a record tipped as "a 10-year abundance of solo bangers" by MOJO whilst CLASH confirmed, "this Best Of yields magic".

Speaking about the show, Johnny said: "Doing Hammersmith was a career highlight. Doing it myself, with my own band. It's a legendary venue. There's a real vibe to the place. Those beautiful old music theatres are getting more and more rare now so there's a whole load of reasons why it felt special for me and the band on the day. We always planned on recording the show. That adds a little bit of pressure and a little bit of edge to the whole day, if you're making a live record."

The Look Out Live! tracklisting includes live fan favourites 'Hi Hello', 'Easy Money' and 'Somewhere', The Smiths' classics 'This Charming Man', 'How Soon Is Now?' and 'Bigmouth Strikes Again'. A powerful cover of Iggy Pop's 'The Passenger', as well as two duets with special guest Neil Tennant - a turbo charged rendition of 'Rebel Rebel', and a mass communal singalong for Electronic's 'Getting Away With It'. A full circle moment celebrating Neil Tennant's first collaboration with Johnny Marr singing on the single - Electronic's classic debut - in 1989.

The spirit of collaboration continues through 2025. Johnny recently teamed with Franz Ferdinand to record their latest single 'Build It Up', before a surprise reunion with The The bandmate Matt Johnson at the Forever Now Festival - also Johnny's exclusive live UK summer 2025 performance.

Earlier this year Johnny Marr was awarded 'Record Store Day Legend' status - an honour presented by Record Store Day US and UK celebrating Johnny's enduring influence on music and his support for independent record stores worldwide. He is the second recipient of this prestigious award following the first presentation to Elton John in 2017.

Look Out Live! is available on Limited Edition Orange Double Vinyl (previously only available in indie stores as a Record Store Day exclusive release), on Black Double Vinyl, Limited Edition 2CD and digitally. Both Double Vinyl formats include 18 songs, with tracks 19 - 22 available on the 2CD and digital editions of the album.

Look Out Live! Track List:

1. Sensory Street

2. Panic

3. Generate! Generate!

4. Spirit Power and Soul

5. This Charming Man

6. Somewhere

7. Walk Into The Sea

8. The Answer

9. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

10. Armatopia

11. Get The Message

12. Hi Hello

13. How Soon Is Now?

14. Easy Money

15. Rebel Rebel (Ft. Neil Tennant)

16. Getting Away With It (Ft. Neil Tennant)

17. You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby

18. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

19. The Passenger

20. New Town Velocity

21. Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before

22. Bigmouth Strikes Again

