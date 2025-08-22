Keith Urban Shares 'Straight Line From Forthcoming Live Album

(MCA) Keith Urban releases the second song, "Straight Line," from his forthcoming live album via MCA. The song, originally released in February of 2024, was the first single from his 11th studio album, HIGH.

"Straight Line" sets the tone as the opener for the HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR - a fitting selection, given Urban's own description of the track as the ideal way to begin an album and a live concert.

Urban's HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR has been in full swing since May. He'll return home to Nashville at the end of the month, prior to seven performances in Canada before launching the final leg of his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR in the United States on September 25th.

KEITH URBAN'S HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR:

August 23rd Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena

August 25th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena

August 26th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena

August 28th Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

September 10th Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

September 12th Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

September 13th Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

September 15th Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

September 16th Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

September 19th Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 20th Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

September 25th Chicago, IL - United Center

September 26th St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 27th Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

October 2nd Hershey, PA - Giant Center

October 3rd Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 4th Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

October 9th Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 11th Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October 16th Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17th Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

