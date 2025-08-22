Keith Urban Shares 'Straight Line From Forthcoming Live Album

(MCA) Keith Urban releases the second song, "Straight Line," from his forthcoming live album via MCA. The song, originally released in February of 2024, was the first single from his 11th studio album, HIGH.
"Straight Line" sets the tone as the opener for the HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR - a fitting selection, given Urban's own description of the track as the ideal way to begin an album and a live concert.
Urban's HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR has been in full swing since May. He'll return home to Nashville at the end of the month, prior to seven performances in Canada before launching the final leg of his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR in the United States on September 25th.
KEITH URBAN'S HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR:
August 23rd Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena
August 25th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena
August 26th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena
August 28th Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
September 10th Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
September 12th Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
September 13th Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
September 15th Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
September 16th Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
September 19th Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 20th Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
September 25th Chicago, IL - United Center
September 26th St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
September 27th Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
October 2nd Hershey, PA - Giant Center
October 3rd Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
October 4th Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
October 9th Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 11th Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
October 16th Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17th Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards
Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards
Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Festival
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS
Sammy Hagar Announces Best Of All Worlds Live Album With 'Summer Nights'- Deftones Stream New Album 'Private Music'- Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan- more
Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more
Stephen Wilson Jr Give Nirvana Classic A Country Make Over- Keith Urban Shares 'Straight Line From Forthcoming Live Album- Lady A- more
Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica- Mariah The Scientist Releases Her New Album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY- more
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Louis Tomlinson Announces The Away From Home Festival
Sammy Hagar Announces Best Of All Worlds Live Album With 'Summer Nights' Stream
Silverstein And Cassadee Pope Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Autopilot'
Cheap Trick Get Animated For 'Twelve Gates' Video To Herald 'All Washed Up' Album
The Warning Deliver 'Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX' Album
Three Days Grace Release 'Alienation' Album Featuring Return Of Adam Gontier
The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' For 25th Anniversary
Warren Haynes Previews 'The Whisper Sessions ' With 'From Here On Out'