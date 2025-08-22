Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Release New Collaboration 'We're Onto Something'

(fcc) Kings of Leon have released new single, "We're Onto Something" featuring Zach Bryan, via Love Tap Records, the band's own imprint distributed by Virgin Records.

Last weekend, Zach Bryan joined Kings of Leon on stage during their set in front of a sold-out Golden Gate Park show for a surprise preview performance of the brand-new collaboration.

Early reaction to the song was unanimous, with press like American Songwriter noting, "Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon perform(ed) unreleased collab at San Francisco show-and they're certainly 'Onto Something,'" and Whiskey Riff proclaiming, "Zach Bryan and KOL are definitely onto something here." Country Central highlighted that the track "builds on the growing synergy" between KOL and Bryan, while Audacy noted that the debut performance "blended Bryan's raw emotion with the band's signature sound, creating an electrifying atmosphere that had the entire audience completely engaged."

"We're Onto Something" follows the massively successful collaboration "Bowery," recently released with Bryan on August 8. The song debuted at #1 on Spotify in the US.

After debuting "We're Onto Something," Caleb Followill later joined for Bryan's set in a new performance of "Bowery," which had the crowd on their feet. The pair made the performance debut of "Bowery" earlier this month at Bryan's sold out Red Rocks Ampitheatre show. Whiskey Riff praised the debut performance of "Bowery" as "absolutely electric" and "an absolute show-stopper," with Holler highlighting "their warm friendship [that] radiated throughout this performance."



Related Stories

Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Set Release Of 'We're Onto Something'

Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks

Kings Of Leon Return To Live Performances

Kings of Leon Take Fans Behind The Scenes With 'M Television' Video

News > Kings of Leon