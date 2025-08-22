Lady A Get Festive With On This Winter's Night (Volume 2)

(The GreenRoom) Lady A are back for a new season of sonic joy with ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2), gifting new magic under the tree on Sept. 26th. Featuring a cozy-country mix of 11 sparkling singalongs, the new collection marks the first full holiday album from the group in 13 years - a set split between instant-favorite originals, modern-take classics and timeless tradition, all wrapped in a warm harmony and decorated with a splash of frosty fun.

"We're really excited about being on the road in December for our first Christmas tour," shared Lady A's Dave Haywood. "And that definitely calls for some new music too. This album is filled with so much joy and gratitude - I hope it reaches fans this season the way we feel it ourselves."

Produced by Nathan Chapman, Sam Ellis and Dann Huff, the trio perfect their mix of down-home soul and classic pop - while decking the halls in heartfelt glee, adding a spark of fresh energy to Christmastime favorites and shimmering originals. Kicking off with the invigorating rush of Lady A's original "Wouldn't Be Christmas," blissful standards such as "Winter Wonderland" take their place alongside the lush loneliness of George Michael's "Last Christmas," with the jazzy "What Christmas Means to Me" bounding with anticipation toward another snow-blanketed season. "Wonderful Christmastime" mixes Paul McCartney's genius with orchestral power and new-wave pop, while "Little Saint Nick" lets the band indulge in Beach Boys-style harmony, and "That Spirit Of Christmas" captures the quiet comfort of togetherness. Meanwhile, the band's rootsy original "Christmas Through Your Eyes" celebrates the family-centric memories dear to any parent. Elsewhere, stirring collaborations put the reason for the season in the spotlight, with friends like Ricky Skaggs on the original "Why We Sing Noel" and Chris Tomlin lends his voice on "Silent Night," while "O Holy Night" rings in hallowed harmony. Taken together, ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2) breathes new life into country's cherished holiday-music tradition.

ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2) Tracklist:

1. Wouldn't Be Christmas

2. Winter Wonderland

3. Last Christmas

4. Little Saint Nick

5. Why We Sing Noel (Feat. Ricky Skaggs)

6. O Holy Night

7. Wonderful Christmastime

8. What Christmas Means To Me

9. Christmas Through Your Eyes

10. That Spirit Of Christmas

11. Silent Night (Feat. Chris Tomlin)

Lady A will spread the spirit of the season on their first-ever Christmas tour beginning Dec. 5 in Atlanta, GA. Known for consistently delivering harmony-soaked performances "unlike any other" (The New York Post), their 2025 THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR will include 12 days of Christmas music, joy and magic across the U.S. wrapping with an unforgettable three-night stand at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

Related Stories

Lady London Returns With 'Rotation'

Our Lady Peace Conclude 30th Anniversary Celebration With New Version Of 'Whatever (Redux)'

Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas

Lady A Launching Their Very First Christmas Tour

News > Lady A