Lainey Wilson's 'Whirlwind' Gets Deluxe Upgrade

(BBR) The new deluxe version of Lainey Wilson's award-winning album, Whirlwind, is out today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. In addition to Whirlwind's original 14 songs, the new extended edition features five additional tracks: "Bell Bottoms Up," "King Ranch, King George, King James," "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day," "Peace, Love, and Cowboys" and Wilson's current single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," which debuted earlier this summer and continues to rise on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Check it out here

Released to overwhelming attention from fans and critics alike, "Somewhere Over Laredo" was the most added song at country radio at impact, garnered over 1.16 million streams across platforms in its first 24 hours (Wilson's biggest first day of streaming to date) and earned widespread praise from outlets such as CBS Mornings, Rolling Stone and Billboard, who called it "one of her most commanding, dynamic vocal performances to date, crescendo-ing from a soft-focus, tender vocal, before gradually reaching into her upper register for powerful moments that heighten the song's emotional acuity."

In celebration of the new music, Wilson recently kicked off the U.S. leg of her sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes upcoming stops at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center and Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center (two nights) among many others. Following this run, Wilson will perform a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand early next year.

