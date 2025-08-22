Louis Tomlinson Announces The Away From Home Festival

(HRPR) The Away From Home Festival continues to grow as a truly global celebration of live music, curated for the fans-by a fan. Following the success of four previous consecutive sold-out editions in London, UK (2021), Malaga, Spain (2022), Camaiore, Italy (2023), and Merida, Mexico (2024), The Away From Home Festival, curated by British singer, songwriter Louis Tomlinson, is set to return in October 2025 at the Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York.

Spanning two full days on October 4th and 5th, the popular annual live music festival will bring some of the world's most beloved artists to one stage for what is set to be the largest one to date. The 2025 edition promises a fun-packed weekend full of great music, beautiful backdrops and very special guests, with headliners Louis Tomlinson and Lauv, special guest Steve Aoki and in order of listing, Plain White T's, Daya, Pale Waves, Circa Waves, Dirty Blonde, Florence Road, Isaac Anderson, Michael Blackwell, and resident Guest DJ Abbie McCarthy. Previous lineups have featured internationally acclaimed artists such as Blossoms, The Cribs, DMA's, DYLAN, Hinds, HotWax, The Snuts, The Vaccines, and many more.

Speaking about the festival, Tomlinson reveals, "I'm so excited to be bringing Away From Home to the U.S/ and for the first time, a two day festival! Really honored and grateful to have such a strong line-up over both days, got a few things up my sleeve too. Can't wait to see you all there, it's going to be special!"

General on-sale starts August 28 at 10:00 am ET, with the festival pre-sale beginning August 26 at 10:00 am ET.

The Away From Home Festival has also teamed up with Crewfare to give fans exclusive access to top-rated hotels just minutes from the festival grounds. With curated accommodations, payment plans, and exclusive rates, Crewfare makes it easier than ever to lock in your weekend stay.

