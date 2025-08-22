Mariah The Scientist Releases Her New Album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

(Epic) Mariah The Scientist has stamped her explosive 2025 campaign with the release of her brand new album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, the highly anticipated opus from R&B's preeminent new superstar, out now.

The 10-track opus includes executive production by Nineteen85 and features the two hit singles Mariah released this year, "Burning Blue" and the Kali Uchis-featured "Is It a Crime?" The two hit singles account for the first dual occupancy of the Billboard Hot 100 of Mariah's career, including the Top 25 hit "Burning Blue." Stream it here

The build-up to HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, Mariah's fourth studio album and second since joining Epic Records in 2023, included the bombshell album trailer, a short film starring Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe (Love Island USA), Hip Hop star Karrahbooo and Mariah's sister and manager, Morgan Buckles.

hroughout her career, Mariah has built a robust fanbase with her ability to reach hearts, minds and souls with her vulnerable storytelling and unabashed songwriting, and on HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, she dives deeply into her quest for her romantic self-center from the very onset.

"Sacrifice," the album's third single, wastes no time exemplifying the world that she has built. Over a moderate and wistful melody produced by Nineteen85, Mariah sings painstakingly about the parts of herself that she's lost in the name of love.

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY arrived in the midst of a true superstar turn for Mariah The Scientist. The album's lead single, "Burning Blue," swept headlines earlier this year when it became the first Apple Music chart-topper for a female soloist this calendar year, then earned Mariah her first Top 25 hit on the Hot 100. The subsequent release of "Is It a Crime?," featuring Kali Uchis, also landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving Mariah two simultaneous Hot 100 hits for the first time.

