Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes' Video

(PPR) Southern California roots-rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released their new studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, out today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.
Recorded in Savannah, Georgia with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the album captures the band's raw live spirit and emotional depth across ten tracks that blend rock-and-soul grit with timeless storytelling. As Rock & Blues Muse raves, the record is "a true testament to their ability to capture the human experience through music."
Alongside the album, the band has unveiled its title track and latest single, "Heartbreak & Last Goodbye." The song took shape from a simple acoustic idea and evolved under Cobb's guidance into one of the record's most powerful moments.
"It took one listen through for Dave to guide us to the arrangement that felt right," shares guitarist Henry James. "It's a climactic and emotional song, with tuneful piano from Jake Abernathie, mellotron textures, and Robert Jon's deeply passionate vocals. Lyrically, it's an age-old tale of heartbreak - raising a glass to love lost and the ghost it leaves behind." With its sing-along chorus - "So, pour me more liquor and forget the ice, 'cause I've been watered down too many times" - the track channels sorrow into celebration, delivering a cathartic centerpiece for the record.
Samantha Fish and Robert Jon & The Wreck Reveal Double Album Release Tour Plans
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'I Wanna Give It'
Watch Robert Jon & The Wreck's 'Keep Myself Clean' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream New 'Dark Angel' Video
Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event- Sammy Hagar Reacts To David Lee Roth Mocking Eddie Van Halen Ghost Story- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Stephen Wilson Jr Give Nirvana Classic A Country Make Over- Lady A Get Festive With On This Winter's Night (Volume 2)- Lainey Wilson- more
Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica- Mariah The Scientist Releases Her New Album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY- more
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Three Days Grace Release 'Alienation' Album Featuring Return Of Adam Gontier
The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' For 25th Anniversary
Warren Haynes Previews 'The Whisper Sessions ' With 'From Here On Out'
Johnny Marr Shares 'Generate! Generate!' From Look Out Live!
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes' Video
Deftones Stream New Album 'Private Music'
Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Release New Collaboration 'We're Onto Something'
Chameleons Receive Acclaim For First New Album In 24 Years