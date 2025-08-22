Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes' Video

(PPR) Southern California roots-rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released their new studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, out today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Recorded in Savannah, Georgia with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the album captures the band's raw live spirit and emotional depth across ten tracks that blend rock-and-soul grit with timeless storytelling. As Rock & Blues Muse raves, the record is "a true testament to their ability to capture the human experience through music."

Alongside the album, the band has unveiled its title track and latest single, "Heartbreak & Last Goodbye." The song took shape from a simple acoustic idea and evolved under Cobb's guidance into one of the record's most powerful moments.

"It took one listen through for Dave to guide us to the arrangement that felt right," shares guitarist Henry James. "It's a climactic and emotional song, with tuneful piano from Jake Abernathie, mellotron textures, and Robert Jon's deeply passionate vocals. Lyrically, it's an age-old tale of heartbreak - raising a glass to love lost and the ghost it leaves behind." With its sing-along chorus - "So, pour me more liquor and forget the ice, 'cause I've been watered down too many times" - the track channels sorrow into celebration, delivering a cathartic centerpiece for the record.

