Silverstein And Cassadee Pope Get Nostalgic With New Song 'Autopilot'

(BPM) Silverstein is turning back the clocks today with their nostalgic new single "Autopilot", featuring special guest Cassadee Pope. The song - which arrives on the 20th anniversary of their hit album Discovering the Waterfront and just after "Smile in Your Sleep" was certified Gold - embodies a classic emo sound, one that evokes the thrill of being in a Warped Tour parking lot.

"'Autopilot' feels modern and vintage at the same time," shares front man Shane Told. "Musically I think it could fit on 'Discovering The Waterfront' but the vocals push it forward into new territory. Cassadee was the perfect voice alongside mine for it, with her understanding of the scene and where it came from but being so versatile and outside the box in so many genres. She absolutely crushed this guest vocal."

Adds Cassadee Pope: "Silverstein was such a big part of my formative years so to be on a song with them is surreal. I'm a sucker for a huge catchy chorus coupled with angsty lyrics so as soon as I heard the song I knew I needed to sing on it!"

This year, fans around the world have been joining Silverstein in celebrating their silver anniversary with the worldwide 25 Years of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and give fans the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. Earlier this year the band wrapped up the tour's initial legs in North America, the UK/EU, and Australia alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Arm's Length, Split Chain, Real Friends, Broadside, Greyhaven, and Wayside. Silverstein also recently performed at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, CA.

The final leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour will kick off on November 18th. An epic conclusion to the band's celebratory 25th anniversary run, the month-long trek features support from Thursday, Free Throw, and Bloom, with the addition of The Movielife for the final show in Brooklyn on December 20th.

"Autopilot" marks the third single from Silverstein's forthcoming album Pink Moon, the second chapter in their ambitious 16-song double album. Conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree, the album is set to be released on September 12 via UNFD.

