sombr Delivers 'I Barely Know Her'

(Warner) sombr has released his highly anticipated album I Barely Know Her via Warner Records today. Continuing his momentous rise, the 10-track debut features Billboard Hot 100 hits "back to friends," "undressed" and "12 to 12," each continuing to climb the charts including Top 40 Radio, Global and U.S.

Spotify Charts, the UK Official Singles Chart, as well as Alternative Radio where he peaked at #1 faster than any new artist of the last decade, and Billboard Hot Rock Songs, officially knocking Hozier off the #1 spot after a year.

I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by the 20-year-old artist alongside esteemed, legendary producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, The Replacements), and follows news of him making his award show debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, performing live from New York on September 7, where he is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Artist.

Next month, sombr embarks on his sold-out North American tour, ahead of his sold-out European, UK, Australian and New Zealand tour dates for late 2025 and into 2026.

A New York City-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr-born Shane Boose-started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "Caroline" (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 400 million monthly streams across platforms. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music-all of which is self-written and co-produced by the artist himself, and released via Warner Records. Stream the album here

