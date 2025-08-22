Stephen Wilson Jr Give Nirvana Classic A Country Make Over

(MPG) Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. announced a new EP Blankets and released his moving interpretation of Nirvana's "Something In The Way." Arriving on August 29 via Big Loud Records, the four song EP will also feature covers of Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike," The Postal Service's "Clark Gable," and The Smashing Pumpkins' "Tonight, Tonight."

About "Something In The Way," Wilson Jr. explains: "I used to listen to this song 100 times a day. There was 'something in the way' it was recorded. Kurt sang it laying down on his back, not an easy thing to do. It's magic. There's also something in the way that he transported this hillbilly kid from southern Indiana to Seattle, Washington."

This week, Wilson Jr. announced a headline show at Denver's Mission Ballroom on April 18, 2026, following his recent Red Rocks debut last month where he supported Eric Church across his three night run. He also made his Newport Folk Festival debut in July where he performed a headline set and was a featured performer in the festival's finale set. Throughout the rest of the year, Wilson Jr. will support HARDY on his Jim Bob Tour, showcase at AmericanaFest for the first time, support Lukas Nelson on October 12 in Wilmington, NC, and continue on his wildly successful sold out søn of dad Tour. On November 23 and 24, he will headline The Ryman Auditorium for the first time with two sold out shows.

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone featured Wilson Jr. in their Future of Music print issue, including him in their Future 25 list of artists who have them excited for the future. In a wide-ranging profile, Rolling Stone's Joseph Hudak called him "one of country music's most electrifying new artists."

In May, he released the "Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft)" on streaming platforms following his "understated but hypnotic" (Rolling Stone) performance of the national anthem at this year's NFL Draft. He also released the gritty music video for "Cuckoo" starring HARDY + Joey Breaux, as well as a deluxe edition of søn of dad, his critically-acclaimed debut double album, featuring two new tracks taken from his viral Live at the Print Shop performance - the moving dedication to his late father "I'm A Song" and a gripping reinterpretation of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" - and 10 acoustic versions of fan favorites from the LP.

In 2024, Wilson Jr.'s career skyrocketed with his late night television debut on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, followed by performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic series and Later... with Jools Holland. Last fall, CBS News' Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.'s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning.

Blankets tracklist:

1) Something In The Way

2) Hunger Strike

3) Clark Gable

4) Tonight, Tonight

