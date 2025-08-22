Steve Martin and Alison Brown Share 'Dear Time' (feat. Jackson Browne with Jeff Hanna)

() GRAMMY Award-winning banjoists Steve Martin and Alison Brown announced their debut collaborative album, Safe, Sensible and Sane, out October 17 via Compass Records. Featuring guest appearances from luminaries like Jackson Browne, Vince Gill, the Indigo Girls, Tim O'Brien, Jason Mraz, Della Mae, and more, Safe, Sensible and Sane emerges as a captivating new turn in the evolution of banjo music.

Following their chart-topping collaborations "Foggy Morning Breaking," "Bluegrass Radio," and "Wall Guitar (Since You Said Goodbye)," the longtime friends and banjo aficionados have crafted a collection of banjo-inspired songs built on Brown's daringly inventive melodies and Martin's idiosyncratic yet ineffably tender lyrics.

Also today, Martin and Brown unveiled a new single, "Dear Time," (feat. Jackson Browne with Jeff Hanna). With lyrics by Martin and music by Martin and Brown, the song is a soul-baring letter to time itself, striking a potent balance of playful humor and heavy-hearted sincerity-a dynamic beautifully embodied by Browne. Featuring harmony vocals from Hanna (Browne's former bandmate during his brief stint in the first iteration of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), "Dear Time" also draws much of its emotional power from the elegant simplicity of its melody.

The music video for "Dear Time" was filmed at LA's iconic Troubadour, the storied venue where both Steve and Jackson launched their careers in the '60s during a very historic period in that fertile scene, and where Brown later performed as a rising SoCal teen bluegrasser.

