The Pussycat Dolls' 'Don't Cha' Gets DJ BLOND:ISH Remix

(UMe) The Pussycat Dolls share a brand new Official Remix of their signature anthem "Don't Cha" [feat. Busta Rhymes] by history-making Canadian house music artist and DJ BLOND:ISH out now via Interscope and UMe.
The song remains a staple of the group's breakthrough debut album, PCD-which first released on September 12, 2005 and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Without warning, BLOND:ISH initially slid the Remix into her set over the summer, and it instantly popped off as a crowd-pleasing highlight of the evening. She reups and recharges the original with neon synths and up-tempo drums, re-energizing the track for a new generation with underground grit and nocturnal spark. Of course, this refreshed soundscape only affirms the enduring power of The Pussycat Dolls' swag, style, and sound as it boosts the sassy refrain, "Don't cha wish your girlfriend was hot like me?"
Pussycat Dolls unleashed PCD two decades ago. It instantly caught fire, cementing the group as a phenomenon. It vaulted to #5 on the Billboard 200 and eventually went 3x-Platinum. Igniting Pussycat Dolls pandemonium, "Don't Cha" captured #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Platinum certification. Beyond the latter, the album also included the Platinum "Buttons" and 2x-Platinum "Stickwitu," which garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal." The record has impressively tallied streams in the billions with "Don't Cha" eclipsing over 711 million Spotify streams and 586 million YouTube views.
Meanwhile, BLOND:ISH broke ground in 2025 when she became "the first woman ever selected as a resident DJ at Pacha Ibiza club." During an unforgettable headlining show on May 28, she even attracted the venue's largest Wednesday night crowd since its opening 50-plus years ago. Shining as a force of nature in electronic music and culture, she has delivered a slew of fan favorite bangers in addition to making an impact as a record label founder, Web3 entrepreneur, sought-after collaborator, environmental activist, energy worker, and spiritual seeker. Now, her Remix of "Don't Cha" has all the makings of a club essential.
