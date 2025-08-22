The Smashing Pumpkins Expand 'Machina' For 25th Anniversary

() The Smashing Pumpkins have formally detailed the long-awaited reissue and reformation of their 2000 masterpiece, Machina/The Machines of God, and its companion album, Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.

This reimagined project, featuring extensive remixing and remastering, is available in multiple formats now via UMe and through Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop.

Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL is exclusively offering an expansive 80-song vinyl box set featuring a 48-track MACHINA plus an additional 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances, marking the first time these two records will officially be united. This vinyl box set is the only format available to listen to all 80 songs in its entirety. Order the box set here.

Additionally, the rock band has released a 16-song reissue of the original Machina/The Machines of God vinyl. UMe will also be releasing various 25th-anniversary remastered formats of Machina/The Machines of God, including a black 180g 2LP vinyl reissue; a 180g limited-edition color 2LP in corona red/black, as well as CD and digital formats, which are all available now.

"It's taken some 25 years to finally release MACHINA as we in the band had hoped it would be, and with MadameZuzus.com as the only place one can get this expansive, 80-song collection, I personally could not be more proud," said Corgan "MACHINA was meant as our swan song, and it was truly a labor of love to bring it to fruition, however broken we were back then. But with the band about to embark on a global tour in 2025, as well as my solo tour with The Machines of God, this set stands as a celebration and testament of will, for the songs alone have helped James, Jimmy, and I keep the faith."

