The Warning Deliver 'Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX' Album

(Republic) Igniting big screens everywhere, the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning have revealed their new live album, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX, out now. Of course, it also accompanies the premiere of their first-ever official concert film, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX.

Produced by Federal Films, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX is now playing in select AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) locations in the United States and presented under Cinepolis' +QUE CINE in Mexico, Central America, and South America.

This is undoubtedly the next best thing to seeing The Warning live. The girls tear through a breathtaking 25-song set from across their catalog including albums Keep Me Fed [2024] and ERROR [2022]. Showcasing airtight interplay and sky-shaking hooks, the chemistry between them lights up the stage and speakers. They preceded its release by unleashing a three-track bundle of live songs, including "Automatic Sun," "Sharks," and the Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated "Que Más Quieres." Stream it here

You can catch Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX at more than 185 AMC locations in the United States. It's available in 48 Cinepolis' +QUE CINE cities across Mexico, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Cuernavaca, León, Queretaro, Veracruz, among others. Ticket price varies by market and location.

Earlier this year, the group notably performed their biggest sold-out headline shows yet when they took over Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico for three nights on February 6, 7, 11. The musicians simply soared with a rapturous set of signature staples and deep cuts in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 total fans. Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMXcaptures the band in their element and sees them firing on all cylinders as they deliver sonic (and literal) fire consumed by a rabid audience.

Regarding the release, the three-piece- Dany (guitar, lead vocals), Pau (drums, vocals), and Ale Villarreal (bass, backing vocals)-commented, "We're so excited to share a night that we'll never forget, a moment that is etched in our band's history. Having a live album has always been a dream of ours and, for it to be out in a concert film, vinyl and everything in between, is a huge accomplishment for us. We hope that our fans who see or hear this piece of work get to feel the same exhilaration and excitement we felt while playing this show. The live debut of our album Keep Me Fed was possible thanks to the work of a huge team, and we are so happy that their work and ours get to live in a piece of media forever."

This summer, The Warning packed houses coast-to-coast on their North American headline tour and supported Halsey on select dates of the For My Last Trick US tour. Next year, they'll support Yungblud on the IDOLS World Tour UK!

Their latest offering, Keep Me Fed, has amassed over 175 million streams globally, landing them #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, and cemented the band as the biggest album debut for an all-female rock group in the 2020s. The Warning had an incredible year in 2024, receiving nominations at the Latin GRAMMYs, VMA and EMAs. They also lit up television screens across the country with performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Kelly Clarkson show.

Related Stories

The Warning Announce New Concert Film

Braxton Keith Shares 'Cozy' Video

Dead Poets Society Revisit 'HURT' With The Warning

The Warning Plot The Keep Me Fed US Tour

News > The Warning