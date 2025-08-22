Three Days Grace Release 'Alienation' Album Featuring Return Of Adam Gontier

(The Syndicate) Three Days Grace have released their eighth studio album, Alienation, that features the return of original frontman Adam Gontier joining Matt Walst on vocals.

Leading up to the release of Alienation, the band dropped #1 radio hits "Apologies" and "Mayday," as well as the digital streaming releases of explosive opener "Dominate" and the latest emotionally-charged release, "Kill Me Fast". From pensive ballads to rock anthems, the record balances emotionally-charged lyrics with the hard-hitting sound that has defined Three Days Grace for over two decades.

At the helm throughout were three producers, long-time Three Days Grace collaborator Howard Benson, Zakk Cervini (Blink-182's Grammy-nominated California) and Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182), cutting an album that balances such industrial strength rockers as "Power," "In Cold Blood," "Deathwish," "In Waves" and "Another Relapse" with the empowering acoustic-built dirge "Never Ordinary," about understanding that everybody has struggles; the grungy wistful pop ballad "Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight," about the freedom of youth; and "Kill Me Fast," a stunning plea for a quick and painless breakup.

With billions of streams, millions of album sales, and sold out arena tours across multiple continents, this multi-platinum Ontario, Canada band continues to achieve new levels of success. Along with earning a staggering 20 total #1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 19 total #1 entries on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts, Three Days Grace recently entered the esteemed Spotify "Billions Club" when their rock anthem "I Hate Everything About You" crossed 1 Billion streams. Released in 2003, the single has since become embedded in rock history. Stream the new album here

Related Stories

Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1

Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

Three Days Grace Announce New Album Featuring Adam Gontier

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Teaming For Co-Headline Tour

News > Three Days Grace