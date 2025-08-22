Warren Haynes Previews 'The Whisper Sessions ' With 'From Here On Out'

(DPR) As he prepares to release The Whisper Sessions on September 12th, GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes has released his new single "From Here On Out," offering one more tease from the forthcoming album.

The Whisper Sessions (Fantasy Records) is a collection of stripped-down versions of songs from Haynes' recent solo output, Million Voices Whisper. "From Here On Out," a standout on the original album, is an uptempo, soulful jam, aching with vulnerability.

"'From Here On Out' was composed during the COVID‑19 lockdown, capturing the shared emotional landscape of that period," shares Haynes. "The song is both nostalgic and thoughtful-looking back on life and good times and the carefree-ness of younger years while also grappling with larger themes of community, transformation, and hope during a pivotal historical moment."

The Whisper Sessions is a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the essence of each track - where every lyric and note resonate with newfound clarity and depth. The 9-track digital-only album includes recent singles "These Changes" featuring co-writer and Haynes' longtime Allman Brothers Band bandmate Derek Trucks, who appears on three songs, and "You Ain't Above Me."

The Whisper Sessions features seven standouts from Haynes' acclaimed fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper, including the singles "This Life As We Know It," which reached Top 15 on the Americana singles chart and Top 40 at Triple A radio, and "Real Real Love" featuring Trucks, whose lyrics were initially started by Gregg Allman, as well as two poignant covers including a stunning version of the ABB classic "Melissa" also featuring Trucks. Each track on The Whisper Sessions is an intimate, reimagined version highlighting Haynes' emotive and soulful vocals, six-string mastery, and heartfelt storytelling.

