Ava Max Streaming New Album 'Don't Click Play'

(Atlantic) Global pop powerhouse Ava Max officially enters her most fearless era thus far with the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, Don't Click Play, out now via Atlantic Records.

With over 22 billion global streams, multi-Platinum certifications, and an ever-growing arsenal of worldwide pop smashes including "Sweet But Psycho," "Kings & Queens," "My Head & My Heart," "The Motto" with Tiesto, and "Whatever" with KYGO, Ava Max has cemented her status as one of modern pop's most distinctive voices. Don't Click Play signals not only her return, but a bold evolution for an artist unafraid to bare it all.

Among the album's highlights are lead singles including the infectious dance anthem, "Wet, Hot American Dream," the vibrant, unshakable "Lovin Myself," and the rousing "Lost Your Faith," all joined by official music videos boasting a cumulative 7M+ views via YouTube. Stream the album here

Ava - who kicked off the summer with explosive live performances of "Lovin Myself," "Wet, Hot American Dream," and her 4x RIAA Platinum certified breakthrough classic, "Sweet But Psycho" during NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular - will also star in an upcoming episode of the new K-pop song battle series, KPOPPED, premiering Friday, August 29 exclusively on Apple TV+.

