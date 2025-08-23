Billy Currington Introduces 'King Of The World' Album With 'One Thing I Ain't Been'

(MCA) Multi-Platinum country star Billy Currington announces his newest studio album King Of The World out October 24, via MCA. Alongside the album announcement, Currington unveils his next track "One Thing I Ain't Been" today available on all platforms.
King Of The World will join Currington's Platinum-certified albums Little Bit Of Everything and 2X Platinum Doin' Somethin' Right. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, this 10-track project will be Currington's seventh studio album after dropping Intuition in 2021.
Currington co-wrote multiple tracks on the album alongside legendary songwriters like Dean Dillon and Scotty Emerick with additional contributions from Corey Crowder, Johnny Clawson, Ben Hayslip, and others. Embracing his coastal roots, Currington delivers standout songs like "Run For My Whiskey," "Burnin' The Midnight Gasoline," and "Bourbon Sunset." So far, he released two singles from the project, including "One Thing I Ain't Been" and "King Of The World," with the latter arriving just last month. Together, the songs give fans a preview of what is still to come from Currington.
King Of The World Tracklist
King Of The World (Troy Jones)
Run For My Whiskey (Thomas Archer, Corey Crowder, Ben Hayslip)
Old School (Billy Currington, Scotty Emerick, Dean Dillon)
Burnin' The Midnight Gasoline (Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick, Jeff Hyde)
One Thing I Ain't Been (Johnny Clawson, Chase McDaniel, Steve Moakler)
Georgia in Alabama (Paul Overstreet, Shane Stevens)
Anchor Man (Scotty Emerick, Paul Overstreet)
Bourbon Sunset (Billy Currington, Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick)
Southern Star (Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)
Solid Gold (Dean Pitchford, Michael Miller)
Billy Currington 'King Of The World' With New Single
Billy Currington Shares New Song 'Anchor Man'
Billy Currington Releases New Single 'City Don't'
Sammy Hagar Announces Best Of All Worlds Live Album With 'Summer Nights'- Deftones Stream New Album 'Private Music'- Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan- more
Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more
Stephen Wilson Jr Give Nirvana Classic A Country Make Over- Keith Urban Shares 'Straight Line From Forthcoming Live Album- Lady A- more
Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica- Mariah The Scientist Releases Her New Album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY- more
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
We Came As Romans Reveal 'One By One' Video
Goo Goo Dolls Deliver 'Summer Anthem' EP
The Pretty Reckless Premiere 'For I Am Death' Video
DD Verni & The Cadillac Band Recruit Reverend Horton Heat's Jim Heath For 'Two Of A Kind'
Leonid & Friends Launch Fall 2025 Tour with Boston Cruise Kickoff
Minus the Bear Playing First Show Since 2018
The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' EP
Hot Mulligan Share 'It Smells Like Fudge Axe In Here' Video As Album Arrives