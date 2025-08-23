Billy Currington Introduces 'King Of The World' Album With 'One Thing I Ain't Been'

(MCA) Multi-Platinum country star Billy Currington announces his newest studio album King Of The World out October 24, via MCA. Alongside the album announcement, Currington unveils his next track "One Thing I Ain't Been" today available on all platforms.

King Of The World will join Currington's Platinum-certified albums Little Bit Of Everything and 2X Platinum Doin' Somethin' Right. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, this 10-track project will be Currington's seventh studio album after dropping Intuition in 2021.

Currington co-wrote multiple tracks on the album alongside legendary songwriters like Dean Dillon and Scotty Emerick with additional contributions from Corey Crowder, Johnny Clawson, Ben Hayslip, and others. Embracing his coastal roots, Currington delivers standout songs like "Run For My Whiskey," "Burnin' The Midnight Gasoline," and "Bourbon Sunset." So far, he released two singles from the project, including "One Thing I Ain't Been" and "King Of The World," with the latter arriving just last month. Together, the songs give fans a preview of what is still to come from Currington.

King Of The World Tracklist

King Of The World (Troy Jones)

Run For My Whiskey (Thomas Archer, Corey Crowder, Ben Hayslip)

Old School (Billy Currington, Scotty Emerick, Dean Dillon)

Burnin' The Midnight Gasoline (Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick, Jeff Hyde)

One Thing I Ain't Been (Johnny Clawson, Chase McDaniel, Steve Moakler)

Georgia in Alabama (Paul Overstreet, Shane Stevens)

Anchor Man (Scotty Emerick, Paul Overstreet)

Bourbon Sunset (Billy Currington, Dean Dillon, Scotty Emerick)

Southern Star (Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

Solid Gold (Dean Pitchford, Michael Miller)

