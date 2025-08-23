Cartel Revisit 'Runaway' With Brand New Version

(BPM) Alternative rock band Cartel is excited to share "Runaway - 2025". Out now via Field Day Records, "Runaway - 2025" is a fresh take on the band's explosive hit from their critically acclaimed album Chroma.

On "Runaway - 2025" front man Will Pugh shares: "'Runaway' is one of the tracks that got a slightly different take. Some may not even notice but we feel like this one got brought into the present in a great way. Watch out for the ever elusive Joseph Pepper guitar solo!"

"Runaway - 2025" marks the band's third release this year, following "Luckie Street - 2025" and "Honestly - 2025". All three tracks will be featured on Chroma - 2025, an updated version of the album set to be released on September 12 via Field Day Records in celebration of Chroma's 20th anniversary. Pre-orders for the limited initial vinyl pressing are already sold out, but stay tuned for more coming soon.

Following performances at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, CA earlier this summer, Cartel will be embarking on a North American headline tour this fall. The tour kicks off with the album release on September 12th in Charlotte, with stops to follow in Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and more. It'll conclude with a hometown headline show in Atlanta.

