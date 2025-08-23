Danny Burns Releases Southern Sky Featuring Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs & More

(MC) Critically acclaimed Irish-born bluegrass artist Danny Burns unveils his new album Southern Sky, out today via Bonfire Recording Co. Mixed and mastered by Luke Wooten at Station West in Nashville, Southern Sky features a multitude of musical titans - Vince Gill, Tim O'Brien, Ricky Skaggs, and Sam Bush to name a few - all contributing to the exceptional sound that Burns strives for.

"I try to bring in as many talented folks into the studios as possible," Burns says. "I hope the fans enjoy the journey of these songs and all the sounds and people it takes to make these songs come to life - it takes a village." That village comes to life across the nine-track journey, where Burns' Irish roots fuse with Southern soul, driven by dobros, fiddles, and rich storytelling that soar with Appalachian tradition and Southern warmth. Inspired by the textures of the South, Burns likens the spirit of the album to Allen Toussaint's "Southern Nights," where Appalachian tales intertwine with the deep twang of the South.

Southern Sky made an immediate impact, led by the breakout success of its lead single, "Blue Ridge Blue" (released February 12), penned by hit songwriter Jim Beavers and featuring bluegrass legends Sam Bush and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes. The track soared to #1 on both the Bluegrass Today and Grassicana charts and became a favorite on SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction, brought to life by Ethan Burkhardt (upright bass), Billy Contreras (fiddle), Justin Moses (dobro), Matt Menefee (banjo), Cody Kilby (guitars), and Jerry Roe (drums). With widespread airplay and chart-topping momentum, "Blue Ridge Blue" marks the most successful bluegrass single of Danny Burns' career.

The album's sophomore single, "Brother Wind" (released May 16), written by Tim O'Brien and featuring Dan Tyminski, continued the momentum, capturing the attention of The Bluegrass Situation and climbing to #1 on the Bluegrass Today chart and #6 on Grassicana. Backed by Tyminski (vocals), Burkhardt (upright bass), Contreras (fiddle), Menefee (banjo & mandolin), Kilby (guitars), and Roe (drums), the track fuses masterful musicianship with timeless bluegrass storytelling, cementing Southern Sky's status as a standout release. Stream the album here

