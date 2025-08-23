DD Verni & The Cadillac Band Recruit Reverend Horton Heat's Jim Heath For 'Two Of A Kind'

(SRO) DD Verni & The Cadillac Band released the second single "Two Of A Kind" from their upcoming album BUCKLE UP, which marries rock 'n roll's visceral energy and succinct songwriting to suave, swinging throwback arrangements and aesthetics.
"Two Of A Kind" notably features the Reverend Horton Heat's Jim Heath. The song, written by Walden Cassotto and Johnny Mercer, was originally featured on Bobby Darin and Johnny Mercer's 1961 Two of a Kind album.
"Doing this song with the great Jim Heath was just a a blast!" DD says. "Total pro, he came it and we just hit it off, laughing telling stories etc. It's funny to have two people from totally different backgrounds-I'm an Italian guy from New Jersey, and he's a southern guy from Texas--to share a love for some of the same kind of music just speaks to the power of great songs."
DD continues, "I first saw Reverend Horton Heat up in Mass, they were doing the show the night before Overkill was playing the NEMHF and I was blown away. Just a great band and a great guitar player. We had never met, I called him completely out of the blue and said I would love you to do this song with you, and he graciously said let's do to. I came to find out he was a big Johnny Mercer fan and I am a big Bobby Darin fan so it just seemed a great match. We actually met the first time at the video shoot itself!...up until then it had been phone calls and texts."
