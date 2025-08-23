Goo Goo Dolls Deliver 'Summer Anthem' EP

(2b) Goo Goo Dolls release their new EP Summer Anthem via Warner Records. Produced by Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, Santana, Noah Kahan) and Grant Michaels (Weezer, Billy Idol, Jewel), Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's lead the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.
Goo Goo Dolls continue their massively successful sold out Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional, which has sold over 300,000 tickets to date. The extensive run of summer tour dates will bring the band to nearly 50 iconic venues coast-to-coast, including additional stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
In addition, the band will perform two nights of music with special guest Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at New York's Beacon Theatre on November 9 and November 10 to benefit Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation. Stream the EP here
