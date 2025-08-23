Hot Mulligan Share 'It Smells Like Fudge Axe In Here' Video As Album Arrives

(TOC) Post-emo rising stars Hot Mulligan release their highly-anticipated fourth full-length LP, The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still, out everywhere via Wax Bodega. Alongside album release, the band premieres an official music video for the gritty and rebellious track "It Smells Like Fudge Axe In Here".

The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still is driven by a sense of fear that erupts into blistering choruses, revealing some of the most unguarded moments Hot Mulligan has ever committed to tape. At its core, the record is raw, relentless, and impossible to ignore. Packed with fight-or-flight hooks, it commands attention from the first note, while its finer details including shimmering guitar lines, subtle synth flourishes, and Tades Sanville's gripping high notes, make it the band's most cohesive and fully realized body of work to date.

On "Moving to Bed Bug Island," a cathartic opener straight out of Hot Mully's wheelhouse, lead singer Tades Sanville is screaming for sanity huddled in a basement; by the album's final song, the very-literally-titled "My Dad Told Me to Write a Nice One for Nana So This Is It," he's monologuing his last respects over acoustic guitar to the mother figure who helped raise him. Lead single "And a Big Load" is a heroic pop-punk rager that spends its entire two minutes and 53 seconds outrunning the ghosts that chase it. "It Smells Like Fudge Axe in Here" reels you in with its emo-gone-Tokyo Police Club groove and "Carbon Monoxide Hotel" pairs emotional, raw-nerve lyrics with a gutting breakdown. "Slumdog Scungillionaire," the penultimate track, weaves lyrics from throughout the LP into a soft-to-loud, time signature-shifter unlike anything the band has ever written.

Released along with the album is the focus track "It Smells Like Fudge Axe In Here". The song pairs Hot Mulligan's signature upbeat post-emo melodies with defiant energy and lyrics that hit with a darkly reflective edge. Accompanying the track is an official music video, directed by Michael Herrick, that features a tense Italian chess match gone wrong. The peaceful summertime courtyard scene evolves into a full-on brawl, sending both doves and spaghetti flying.

