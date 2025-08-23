Isabella Lovestory Shares 'Eurotrash' Video

(Orienteer) Fresh off announcing her Vanity World Tour beginning in September and her COLORSxSTUDIOS debut, Isabella Lovestory shares the music video for standout album cut "Eurotrash".

The new music video for the electro-trap banger, directed by Victoria Vavidoff in collaboration with Isabella and Moshpit, continues the artist's sly interrogation of the idea of vanity. It's underlying grotesqueries, as she gallivants across Europe in an ornate carriage with her eurotrashy baddies and dyed toy poodles by her side, paints a picture of overwrought grandeur that's central to the ideas behind the world of Vanity.

Isabella began the year on a run of eclectic live shows across festival stages including Paris' We Love Green, Barcelona's Primavera Sound and New York's LadyLand Festival. Her Vanity World Tour will see her tour across North America and Europe, joined by pop upstart Cece Natalie and burgeoning DJ and producer Ali RQ in North America. Her North American run will span 18 dates across the continent beginning Friday, September 12th in Miami, followed by her European leg which begins on October 26th in Lisbon, Portugal and runs through November 17th.

Vanity is a definitive artistic statement of a sophomore album for Isabella, praised by the likes of The FADER, NPR, Office Magazine, Remezcla and more. Isabella is breaking the mold as a multidisciplinary creative and interrogating the dualities of contemporary life as an artist -in the horror of beauty, the luxury of trashiness and the infinite portal embedded in a handheld mirror. "Each song is a different side of me dealing with vanity itself," Isabella says of the album. "A haunted house of mirrors - where you can't tell if the shine comes from diamonds or aluminum foil."

With production assistance from frequent producers Chicken and Kamixlo, along with newcomer Mechatok and a guest appearance from Argentine rapper Taichu, Vanity is a chronology of the music touch points that are both dreamy and guttural. The melancholy of New Order is combined with the industrial rawness of Plan B - creating an unapologetic and fragile sense of debauchery and a sharp eye on the contemporary idea of beauty's inevitable decay.

