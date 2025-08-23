James Dupre Releases Heartfelt New Album 'It's All Happening'

(117) Louisiana Country crooner, James Dupre, releases his highly anticipated new album, It's All Happening, out now via Warner Music Nashville. Listen to the album here.

The album features original tracks written by Dupre and other top songwriters, as well as songs that have been previously recorded by the likes of Jackson Browne, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Kathy Mattea. With production by Kyle Lehning, the album includes layered instrumentation and vibrant melodies, showcasing the depths of James' soul and sonic growth.

"This album is the culmination of years of highs, lows, and everything in between," said James Dupre, adding "It's All Happening is more than just a title-it's a reminder that life rarely unfolds the way you plan, but there's beauty in the unexpected. I poured my heart into these songs, and my hope is that people find pieces of their own story in them, the way I've found pieces of mine."

