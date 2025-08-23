Kool & The Gang Announce First New Vinyl Release In Decades

(UMe) GRAMMY Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and iconic New Jersey R&B group Kool & The Gang will unveil their new Greatest Hits collection on October 17, 2025 via Island, Mercury Records, and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe). It notably stands out as the band's first new vinyl release in decades.

Greatest Hits will be pressed on limited-edition 1LP platinum ice vinyl as a special online exclusive as well as black 1LP vinyl and 1CD. Pre-order here through the group's Official Store.

Assembling a definitive sampling of smashes, the group serve up a "Kool Dozen" of signature staples and generational anthems. The album flaunts everything from funky gems such as "Jungle Boogie," "Ladies Night," "Celebration," and "Get Down On It" to the soulful "Cherish" and more. Greatest Hits features a compelling and extensive historical essay penned by one of the band's closest confidants.

Boasting an incomparable discography, the band's impact remains unprecedented. The original "Celebration" garnered a 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA, earned induction into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2016, and was even chosen for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress during 2021 specifically cited as "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." Plus, "Jungle Boogie" famously peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, went RIAA Platinum, and appeared in Pulp Fiction and on the iconic 3x-Platinum Soundtrack album, among numerous other syncs.

Kool & The Gang have continued to make waves throughout culture. Last year, they were officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the "Class of 2024," delivering a showstopping performance during the annual ceremony as well. Meanwhile, they dropped their most recent album, People Just Wanna Have Fun, back in 2023 to acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, and many more.

They're currently in the midst of a global tour, which sees them crisscross Europe and canvas the United States and Canada.

