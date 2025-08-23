Leonid & Friends Launch Fall 2025 Tour with Boston Cruise Kickoff

(2911) Leonid & Friends, the internationally acclaimed 11-piece tribute to the band Chicago (and more), launch their Fall 2025 North American tour on Friday with a special kickoff aboard the On The Blue Cruise: "Forever Autumn" departing from Boston.

This unique cruise performance sets sail August 22-29 and marks the start of the band's most extensive tour to date. The coast-to-coast "2025 or 6 to 4" Tour will span over 20 U.S. states (after a spring leg that included Canada) and culminate in Leonid & Friends' first-ever concerts in Hawaii. Running from late August through mid-November, the tour will bring the group's jaw-droppingly accurate recreations of Chicago's greatest hits to more cities than ever, delivering an unforgettable live music experience to fans across the continent.

This fall trek follows a wildly successful spring tour, during which Leonid & Friends sold out venues nationwide and made their inaugural Canadian appearances to rave reviews.

"As a newly inducted Grammy voting member, I am honored by the recognition from my peers in the industry," says founder Leonid Vorobyev, who formed the band in Moscow. "We were overwhelmed by the love and energy on our spring dates, and we can't wait to do it again - even bigger this fall. Touring across North America to share this music we love is a dream come true. We never expected such an amazing response from U.S. fans, and we cannot wait to see everyone on this tour."

Originally formed as a studio project, Leonid & Friends skyrocketed to international fame when their note-perfect video covers of Chicago songs went viral online - even earning praise from members of Chicago themselves. With over 1.2 million followers across social media and an astonishing 300 million+ video views to date, the group has become a true touring powerhouse renowned for capturing the spirit, musicality, and fire of Chicago's classic hits. Their live shows are a stunningly authentic tribute - complete with a tight horn section, rich vocal harmonies, and the "rock & roll soul" that defined the originals. Audiences can expect to hear Chicago's timeless anthems like "25 or 6 to 4," "Make Me Smile," "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?," and many more - plus a few surprise renditions from the band's expanding '70s repertoire (now including songs by Earth, Wind & Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Ides of March, and others). Each performance is more than a tribute concert - it's a joyous celebration of the music that defined an era.

With multiple sold-out shows around the globe and an ever-growing fanbase, Leonid & Friends are making history with this ambitious itinerary. For the first time ever, the band will perform in states such as Louisiana, New Mexico, and Utah, before a grand finale of back-to-back shows in Honolulu, Hawaii. It's the most comprehensive North American run the group has ever undertaken, underscoring their mission to connect with fans in as many places as possible. Given Leonid & Friends' track record of packed houses, fans are strongly encouraged to secure tickets early for all dates. Don't miss your chance to experience what millions have discovered online - the pitch-perfect sound of Leonid & Friends bringing Chicago's legendary music to life on stage!

In response to overwhelming demand, Leonid & Friends is also extending their tour into 2026. Today the band is unveiling a first round of 2026 U.S. concert dates (see below), ensuring that this extraordinary musical celebration continues into next year. Promoters and venues are invited to join the momentum as the group's popularity soars; several 2026 shows are already booked from Florida to the Northeast, with more to come.

Fall 2025 Tour Dates:

- Aug 22-29, 2025 - On The Blue Cruise: "Forever Autumn" (Boston to Halifax, Sydney, Saint John, Portland) - OnTheBlueCruise.com

- Sep 1, 2025 - Warner Theatre - Erie, Pa. - Tickets | Meet & Greet

- Sep 3, 2025 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, N.Y. - SOLD OUT

- Sep 4, 2025 - MGM Northfield Park (Center Stage) - Northfield, Ohio - Tickets

- Sep 5, 2025 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, Mich. - Tickets

- Sep 6, 2025 - Blue Chip Casino - Michigan City, Ind. - Tickets

- Sep 7, 2025 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, Ind. - Tickets

- Sep 9, 2025 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, Ind. - Tickets

- Sep 11, 2025 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, Ind. - Tickets

- Sep 13, 2025 (Matinee) - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, Ohio - Tickets

- Sep 13, 2025 (Evening) - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, Ohio - Tickets

- Sep 15, 2025 - The Pageant - St. Louis, Mo. - Tickets

- Sep 16, 2025 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, Ind. - Tickets

- Sep 18, 2025 - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts - Bloomington, Ill. - Tickets

- Sep 19, 2025 - North Shore Center (Alexis & Allen Theater) - Skokie, Ill. - Tickets

- Sep 20, 2025 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, Ill. - Tickets

- Sep 21, 2025 - Stefanie H. Weill Center - Sheboygan, Wisc. - Tickets

- Sep 24, 2025 - The Fitzgerald Theater - St. Paul, Minn. - Tickets

- Sep 27, 2025 - Mississippi Moon Bar (Diamond Jo Casino) - Dubuque, Iowa - Tickets

- Sep 29, 2025 - Holland Performing Arts Center (Kiewit Hall) - Omaha, Neb. - Tickets

- Oct 1, 2025 - Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, Iowa - Tickets

- Oct 3, 2025 - Ameristar Casino (Star Pavilion) - Kansas City, Mo. - Tickets

- Oct 5, 2025 - Live! Event Center (Casino & Hotel) - Bossier City, La. - Tickets

- Oct 7, 2025 - Stafford Centre - Stafford, Texas - Tickets

- Oct 10, 2025 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, Texas - Tickets

- Oct 12, 2025 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, Texas - Tickets

- Oct 15, 2025 - Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque, N.M. - Tickets

- Oct 17, 2025 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, Co. - Tickets

- Oct 18, 2025 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, Co. - Tickets

- Oct 21, 2025 - Salt Lake City, Utah - (Venue TBA - On Sale Soon)

- Oct 23, 2025 - The Moore Theatre - Seattle, Wash. - Tickets

- Oct 24, 2025 - Admiral Theatre - Bremerton, Wash. - Tickets

- Oct 26, 2025 - Elsinore Theatre - Salem, Ore. - Tickets

- Oct 29, 2025 - California Theatre - San Jose, Calif. - Tickets

- Oct 30, 2025 - Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, Calif. - Tickets

- Oct 31, 2025 - Crest Theater - Sacramento, Calif. - Tickets

- Nov 2, 2025 - The United Theater (Ace Hotel) - Los Angeles, Calif. - Tickets

- Nov 3, 2025 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. - Tickets

- Nov 4, 2025 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, Calif. - Tickets

- Nov 6, 2025 - Orleans Showroom (The Orleans Hotel & Casino) - Las Vegas, Nev. - Tickets

- Nov 8, 2025 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, Ariz. - Tickets

- Nov 9, 2025 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, Ariz. - Tickets

- Nov 11, 2025 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, Calif. - Tickets

- Nov 12, 2025 - The Sound (Fairgrounds) - Del Mar, Calif. - Tickets

- Nov 14, 2025 (6:30 PM) - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, Hawaii - Tickets

- Nov 14, 2025 (9:00 PM) - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, Hawaii - Tickets

- Nov 15, 2025 (6:30 PM) - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, Hawaii - Tickets

- Nov 15, 2025 (9:00 PM) - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, Hawaii - Tickets

Newly Announced 2026 Dates:

- Mar 21-28, 2026 '70s Rock & Romance Cruise - Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. John's - JOIN THE WAITLIST

- Mar 28, 2026 - Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Tickets

- Apr 2, 2026 - Circle Square Cultural Center - Ocala, Fla.

- Apr 3, 2026 - Plaza Live Orlando - Orlando, Fla.

- Apr 4, 2026 - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts - Melbourne, Fla.

- Apr 6, 2026 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, Fla.

- Apr 9, 2026 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, Fla.

- Apr 12, 2026 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, Fla. - Tickets

- Apr 14, 2026 - Iron City - Birmingham, Ala.

- Apr 17, 2026 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, Ga.

- Apr 21, 2026 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, S.C.

- Apr 23, 2026 - The Carolina Theatre - Durham, N.C.

- Apr 26, 2026 - Belk Theater at Blumenthal PAC - Charlotte, N.C.

- Apr 28, 2026 - Sandler Center for the Performing Arts - Virginia Beach, Va.

- Apr 29, 2026 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, Va.

- May 1, 2026 - The Birchmere (Show 1) - Alexandria, Va.

- May 2, 2026 - The Birchmere (Show 2) - Alexandria, Va.

- May 4, 2026 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille (Show 1) - Warrendale, Pa.

- May 5, 2026 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille (Show 2) - Warrendale, Pa.

- May 8, 2026 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, Pa.

- May 9, 2026 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, Pa. - Tickets

- May 10, 2026 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pa.

- May 14, 2026 - Count Basie Center (Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre) - Red Bank, N.J. - Tickets

- May 15, 2026 - Stamford Palace Theare - Stamford, Ct. - Tickets

- May 16, 2026 - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - Tickets

- May 17, 2026 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, N.J. - Tickets

