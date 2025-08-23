Minus the Bear Playing First Show Since 2018

(The Syndicate) Tonight Saturday, August 23, on the twentieth anniversary of the original release date for Menos el Oso, Minus the Bear will take to the stage for the first time since 2018, at an intimate, surprise pop-up show at Seattle's Sunset Tavern, to perform the album in its entirety, plus additional songs.
The band also launched a limited capsule collection celebrating twenty years of Menos el Oso, featuring unique designs based on each track on the album, now available here. The band is also excited to announce an additional show for the Fall tour, taking place in Tacoma, WA at Spanish Ballroom on October 3.
The band just released the deluxe reissue of their 2005 breakout album, Menos el Oso, via Suicide Squeeze. The 2xLP release includes a remastered version of the original album on one 12", and 5 unreleased original demos and an etching by bassist Cory Murchy. The reissue also includes Los Archivos Del Oso, a 24-page archive photo journal from the band's personal collection.
