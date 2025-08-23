Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Go Disco For 'A Song To Sing' Video

(EBM) Country music giants Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton deliver a 70s-inspired music video for their first true duet collaboration, "A Song To Sing," praised by Rolling Stone for "its dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion."

Directed by Running Bear and produced by James Stratakis, the video features the pair of visionaries, clad in matching terracotta suits (with cameos from Morgane Stapleton in gold lame), taking the stage at Brentwood Skate Center to perform the Stereogum-dubbed "slinky arrangement" with "the two singers' enormous, intertwined vocals."

A callback to an era of music epitomized by Ronnie Milsap, Waylon Jennings, and especially the classic Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duets, the collaborators borrowed jewelry from Rogers' and Parton's estates, with Lambert wearing a pair of Parton's gold clip-on hoop earrings and Stapleton donning a lion necklace of Rogers'.

The music video for "A Song To Sing" arrives on the heels of the biggest streaming debut of Lambert's career, racking up more than 3.3 million U.S. streams and over 4.3 million streams globally in its first week. The track also topped 27,000 in U.S. track consumption. Co-written by the pair along with Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor, and produced by Dave Cobb, the song also arrived at No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Lambert and Stapleton boast a combined 14 GRAMMY, 33 Country Music Association and 59 Academy of Country Music awards and have each influenced generations with their singular artistries and distinctive creative points of view.

