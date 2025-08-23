Offset Marks Album Release With 'Never Let Go' Video

(ICLG) Offset releases his highly anticipated third solo album, KIARI, out now on Motown Records. With his birth name as its title, the 18-song set finds the Atlanta icon at the top of his game, as open and vulnerable as ever, flexing and reflecting on his journey thus far over immersive production fit for an arena.
Befitting his status as a culture-moving force, Offset is joined by an incredible array of guest artists bringing their A-game, including JID, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, YFN Lucci, and Teezo Touchdown.
KIARI explores the different sides of Offset and shows his diversity as an artist that's able to seamlessly weave between records for the club and thought-provoking introspective cuts from his life.
"KIARI is me. I challenged myself as an artist and really put it all into the music. I took my time putting this project together," said Offset, "I know who I am, and I hope the world gets to understand who KIARI is through this album."
Alongside the album, Offset dropped the music video for "Never Let Go" with John Legend. KIARI also includes the new track "Different Species" with Gunna. This continues the Atlanta duo's celebrated history of collaboration - see Offset's "Style Rare" and Gunna's "prada dem." "Different Species" is a lush cut about sharing the good life with someone special. With aqueous tones, finger-picked guitar, and skittering drums, "Different Species" feels like a fantasy unfolding as Offset describes the object of his affection.
Ahead of KIARI, Offset unveiled a mind-bending cinematic trailer of a therapy session alluding to the different sides of KIARI that make the artist Offset. The trailer and the upcoming videos to be released for each track are directed by SheShe Pendleton and Mikey Rare. Earlier this week, Offset hosted an intimate yet wild Boiler Room party previewing KIARI tracks at New York hotspot Jean's for his fans and had Key Glock and Fanum in attendance.
KIARI sounds as luxe as Offset's lifestyle thanks to majestic production from the Honorable C.N.O.T.E., London on da Track, London Jae, Fridayy, FNZ, Oz, and BoogzDaBeast, among others. With orchestral flourishes, mood-setting melodies, unexpected instrumentation, and distinctive samples ranging from Nina Simone to INOJ to Drowning Pool, the beats are big enough to support his dynamic bars - the vision of a man, father, and son, who came from nothing, walked through fire, and isn't wasting another moment of the life he's made for himself.
