Rising Country Trio Lost Saints Streaming Debut EP 'Emotions'

(EBM) Built on the soul-piercing simplicity of three-part harmony, country trio Lost Saints arrive today with their debut EP, Emotions (Two Hats Music Group), available everywhere now. Featuring members Afton Addington, Chris Biano and Derrick Casteel, the new project showcases a group poised to bring timeless harmony back to the modern country landscape. Listen to Emotions here.
Hailing from East Texas and East Tennessee, the members of Lost Saints first met in Nashville. What began as casual harmonizing between friends quickly revealed a rare, magnetic blend - three voices fitting together like pieces of a puzzle. With roots in gospel, bluegrass and classic country, their sound carries both contemporary polish and an authentic, 90s-inspired edge.
"I think it is a little bit of a lost art, and our goal is to bring that thing back," says Biano. "That mix of voices that was here since the beginning of music."
"We want to bring harmony back into the country music scene, and there's a space for that," Addington explains. "Look back at the '90s and you had all those great vocal groups like Diamond Rio, Restless Heart and Lonestar."
Produced by studio legend Ilya Toshinskiy, Emotions builds on the trio's early singles, including 2024's "I Wanna Let You" and 2025's "The One," expanding their sonic world into a heartfelt collection of stories. With a mix of outside cuts, covers and a track co-written by Biano as well as the trio's sweeping choruses and seamless vocal interplay, the EP embodies Lost Saints' belief that harmony is both timeless and deeply human.
"It's like there's a huge hole in modern country, and honestly, there might not be anything fitting what we're doing," Biano adds. "When we hit that chorus, it's almost indistinguishable who's leading."
With Emotions, Lost Saints open a bold new chapter - reclaiming one of country's most cherished traditions for a new generation of listeners.
