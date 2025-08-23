Russell Dickerson Streams New Album 'Famous Back Home'

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum chart-topper and entertainer Russell Dickerson has spent the last decade chasing the dream of becoming a household name-while never losing sight of what matters most: being "famous" within the four walls of his own home. Now, with the release of his fourth studio album FAMOUS BACK HOME, Dickerson sets his sights even higher.

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Josh Kerr, and featuring contributions from Casey Brown and Chris LaCorte, the project blends the heartfelt authenticity fans have always embraced with the raw, electric energy of his live shows-marking a bold new chapter in one of country music's most dynamic careers.

Showcasing his fearless evolution as both an artist and storyteller, FAMOUS BACK HOME captures who Dickerson is at his core: a hitmaker, husband, father, and proud hometown hero. Fans can stream FAMOUS BACK HOME now, here.

"This album means so much to me," explains Dickerson. "I poured my heart into every song, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it. In many ways, it's a thank-you letter to the people who believed in me from the very beginning. I hope it serves as a reminder that no matter how far you go, the truest kind of 'famous' is found in those who've known you all along."

