Singled Out: Nick Faye's Wait Around

Saskatchewan Songwriter Nick Faye just released his new single "Wait Around", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote "Wait Around" as a reminder while I was single and dating in my 30's. Sometimes people you love have different life paths. Work, family commitments, school, different life phases, pursuing hopes and dreams in a different city, or wanting to be a part of a certain community are all examples of factors that might affect being able to geographically maintain a relationship, even if the relationship and love is healthy and great. I think it's important for you to be honest with yourself and your partner about what each person wants in their life, and sometimes that might mean ending a good relationship that you really appreciate.

"Wait Around" was written while I was processing and grieving past relationships that ended because of those factors, while also reminding myself to be optimistic, open, and attentive for a new love with someone who does share similar goals and life paths.

Looking back now, I'm proud of writing this song during a time when I felt really vulnerable and emotional. It can be hard to keep a level head while grieving and sorting through some really difficult emotions, but a few years later, I'm thankful to have a great partner that I have a loving and healthy relationship to build a shared life around.

Recording the song was quite chaotic, as the band (Jon Neher - keys, Byron Chambers - bass, Landon Leibel - drums, Jesse Bryksa - guitars) didn't have too much time to jam this particular song, and two of our members live in different cities and sent their parts remotely without hearing what each others parts were. Our producer (Chris Dimas) was back and forth between Regina and Toronto, so it was a whirlwind recording process. All things considered, I'm really happy with how it turned out! I really love the layering on the bridge, and I love how everyone's parts wound up organically working with each others. It's cool that our band's chemistry is at the point where we were able to just kind of understand what spaces we needed to fit into while recording.

