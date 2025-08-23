The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' EP

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait have released their "Dark Thoughts" single from their smash GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY album. Described by frontman Lee Jennings as "a finger snapping anthemic banger," the mental health-themed song also appears on the newly released four-track Dark Thoughts EP along with a version of the song featuring vocals by Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, a new remix of the song, and a live performance of it from the band's Atlanta, GA hometown of Atlanta alongside the original version.

"We wanted to put together something special and different that we haven't done for the Coffin Crew [the band's devoted following]," explains singer Lee Jennings. "The other cool thing about this EP is that we are including the live version that we recorded at our first-ever town hall meeting in Atlanta. This marked our first sold-out show in our hometown."

About the song itself, Jennings explains that "'Dark Thoughts' is a fun and energetic song meant to highlight our own mental health struggles. I wrote it about being diagnosed with OCD, I'm glad that more people can relate. This song is one of my personal favorites on the album. It's deeply rooted in feeling trapped in your own head, like you have no one to reach out to who would understand or have an answer. It's a statement both about the band and our fans. Depression, anxiety, and mental health crisis events are a ubiquitous experience for us, and the people who connect with our art. It can be such a terrifying and daunting task to try to overcome, but we hope that by connecting with others, we can support each other as a community in times when things seem the most bleak."

Related Stories

Watch The Funeral Portrait's 'Evergreen' Video

Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video

The Funeral Portrait Recruit Ivan Moody For 'Holy Water'

The Funeral Portrait and Lilith Czar Share 'Hearse For Two' Video

News > The Funeral Portrait