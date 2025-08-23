The Pretty Reckless Premiere 'For I Am Death' Video

(align) The Pretty Reckless have released their new single, "For I Am Death". The song marks the beginning of what promises to be a powerful, unpredictable ride through the band's latest chapter of artistic exploration.

Speaking about the song, The Pretty Reckless front-woman Taylor Momsen said: "With 'For I Am Death,' I want the music to speak for itself, allowing the listener to decide what it means to them. The interpretation of the song might align with my own, or it might come from the heart of the audience. Either way, I'm excited to see what people take away from it and what it means to them. Oh, and rock and roll will never die."

The music video, directed by Lewis Cater, was released alongside the single, which sees Taylor transform into a malevolent and haunting figure. Surrounded by sinister forces, she represents the personification of death that she embodied when writing the song.

The song arrives following their support slot on AC/DC's massive Power Up stadium tour across North America and Europe, which saw them play to over 3 million people in iconic venues such as LA's Rose Bowl, Chicago's Soldier Field, London's Wembley Stadium, and Paris' Stade de France, among others.

Related Stories

AC/DC Recruit The Pretty Reckless For 2024 Tour

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'

The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall

News > The Pretty Reckless