Tommy Cash Follows 'Espresso Macchiato' With 'Ok'

(GA) Tommy Cash is back! After making headlines and winning over audiences and charts worldwide with his hit "Espresso Macchiato," which reached the podium at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, the Estonian artist now announces his new track "Ok" (Epic / Sony Music).

The song, first teased on stage at the Red Valley Festival in Olbia, Italy, on August 13, is entirely in Italian and once again confirms, through his ironic and irreverent lens, the love and connection Tommy Cash has with Italy.

Known as a visual artist capable of creating and interpreting global trends in an original and humorous way, Tommy Cash has gained worldwide recognition for his extravagant and ironic imagery.

After conquering the Estonian scene, his success quickly spread to other countries, bringing him to perform across the United States and Europe on the stages of major festivals such as Glastonbury, Sziget, and Roskilde, in front of tens of thousands of people.

Tommy Cash has collaborated with artists like Charli XCX, Diplo, Bones, Boys Noize, Quebonafide, A.G. Cook, and has also worked with fashion figures such as Rick Owens, Maison Margiela, and Adidas.

With the viral hit "Espresso Macchiato", the artist represented Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest, finishing third.

Related Stories

Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died

News > Tommy Cash