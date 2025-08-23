Watch Stray Kids' 'Ceremony' Video

(Republic) K-Pop superstars Stray Kids release their fourth full-length album, KARMA, out now via JYP Entertainment / IMPERIAL / Republic Records, along with a video for the song "Ceremony'.

The new album Karma is a story about destiny told in Stray Kids' own unique way-connecting their past, present, and future. Destiny is shaped by a tangled web of choices and consequences. KARMA begins with this very idea-an attempt to interpret Stray Kids' fate. Despite countless external judgments and inner conflicts, they have continued to forge their own path with unwavering resolve. Through their music, Stray Kids represent a story of growth.

The new track "Ceremony" is a powerful and energetic celebration of honoring oneself after enduring these intense trials. Blending powerful EDM Trap beats with the rhythm of Baile Funk, the song paints a dramatic picture of overwhelming triumph-a moment that can only be experienced by those who have overcome adversity and claimed their victory.

The album features 11 tracks, beginning with the title track "CEREMONY," followed by "BLEEP," "CREED," "MESS," "In My Head," "Half Time," "Phoenix," "Ghost," "0801," as well as "CEREMONY (Festival Version)," a reinterpretation of the title track with a live, festival vibe, and "CEREMONY (English Version)" for global fans. The tracks weave between different genres and moods but share a common attitude and message of staying true to Stray Kids-from the hip-hop song "BLEEP," which is a confident statement about protecting oneself amidst negative noise, to "0801," which is a warm and sentimental expression to the connection with STAY. The album organically links the past and the future, delivering a powerful resonance to listeners.

All of the tracks are produced by group's producing team 3RACHA. Since their debut with "District 9" in March 2018, Stray Kids have taken part in the production of every song they have released, building a unique musical universe and narrative of their own. As both captivating "sound makers" and compelling "storytellers," Stray Kids now return with a new story centered around the theme of destiny.

KARMA is Stray Kids' first comeback of 2025, released nine months after their Gold-Certified #1 album HOP, which marked their sixth #1 album on the Billboard 200 Chart and first full-length album in nearly two years since their third full length album (5-STAR) in June 2023. HOP's Gold Certification solidified Stray Kids as the artist with the most RIAA Gold Album Certifications of any K-Pop artist in history, and the album's #1 charting debut anointed the group as the first act ever to debut at #1 with their first six charting albums.

