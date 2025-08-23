Wolf Alice Rock Late Night TV As New Album 'The Clearing' Arrives

(HRPR) British band Wolf Alice released their eagerly anticipated fourth studio album The Clearing, and celebrate the album's release with a special event and an appearance on late night TV.

The band celebrated on Thursday night with a history-defining release show at The Dublin Castle in Camden, hallowed ground for a band whose impact in their native North London is impossible to measure. The celebration extended next door with a special pop-up event, where fans got an early listen to the album and access to exclusive merch.

Their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! also aired Thursday evening, where the band played an incredible performance of the record's first single "Bloom Baby Bloom". Speaking on the album's new focus track "Just Two Girls," Ellie Rowsell said, "I was inspired by going for dinner with my friends - a couple of friends, at different times, just one-on-one. I noticed how much I was saying Oh my god yeah you're so right! And I thought it was so nice to see how validating these conversations with my girlfriends are, how much I'm learning in these chats. I think I've been trying to figure out a lot of things, like getting older. I feel it's really been a strange time of thinking about appearance. And these are things you hash out with your girlfriends and suddenly you don't feel so sh*t about them again. I just felt like there deserved to be a song about that."

Following a potent trio of singles "Bloom Baby Bloom," "The Sofa" and most recent "White Horses" - each unveiling a distinct sonic direction - The Clearing arrives as a moment of crystallization for one of the UK's most inventive and emotionally charged bands. Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, The Clearing is a widescreen collection of songs that are bold in ambition, full of heart, and the band's most refined work yet. It's a classic pop/rock album that nods to the '70s while remaining rooted firmly in the present. If Fleetwood Mac wrote an album today in North London, you'd get somewhere close to this run of effortlessly grand tracks, each as distinct as the last. Stream the album here and watch the Kimmel performance below:

Related Stories

Joel Amey Takes On Lead Vocals For Wolf Alice's New Song 'White Horses'

Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic

News > Wolf Alice