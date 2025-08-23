Yeasayer's Anand Wilder Returns To Experimental Psych-Pop With 'Pyshic Lessons'

(MPG) Yeasayer co-founder Anand Wilder releases his new album Psychic Lessons via Last Gang / MNRK. It finds him harkening back to the experimental psych-pop he was making with the critically-acclaimed Brooklyn band for an LP that continues to expand upon his genre-bending sound.
Wilder also releases the eye-popping official video for "Selkie Bride," which finds a group of three selkies (or seals who shed their skin to become human) competing on an '80s-style game show to find love.
On the new music video, Wilder shares: "Since the song is based on the beautiful magical realist film The Secret of Roan Inish, we wanted to make the music video more crazy with zany colors and green screen animation. Enter animator and director Clemens Den Exter and cinematographer/FX man Eric Durkin. The video stars me as a devilish game show host, sort of a cross between Blind Date and Fear Factor, and stars Jessie Jenkins, Madeleine Jennings from the bands Me At Night and Anna Worm and comedian Sabeen Sadiq as the three hapless contestants. Clemens came up with the idea of the game show trials relating to a seal's favorite pastimes - sunbathing, fishing and singing. It's a pretty fun video with plenty of references to '80s game shows, and even a brief commercial break for my hotline 1-833-703-7337(PEEP) which is still up and running - call me now!"
Clemens adds: "The song is steeped in folklore and rich imagery, and I wanted to embrace that, but from a different angle: something playful, unexpected and slightly surreal. I wanted to create a music video that felt like it could have lived on one of my dad's old VHS tapes, a hidden dating show gone wrong, a single episode that never made it past its pilot. The result is something that lives at the intersection of folklore, absurd comedy and 1980s/'90s pop-culture parody."
The album and its pre-release singles have earned widespread critical acclaim from Apple Music's Zane Lowe, The New York Times, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, The Needle Drop and many more. Creating a visually immersive world, Wilder previewed the album with the otherworldly "Molly's Song" and its liquid light show inspired music video, the fuzzy meditation on mortality "Bog People" and its neon-drenched music video and the psychedelic first single "Appointment in Samarra" and its kaleidoscopic music video, directed by Jordan Fish (MGMT, Chairlift).
Wilder and lauded multi-instrumentalist Jachary (L'Rain, Tasha) co-produced the LP, along with Walter Fancourt (a guest saxophonist on Yeasayer's Amen & Goodbye), who helped write and record. This created an environment that Wilder referred to as a "DIY Compass Point Studios," resulting in a record that mixes genres like chillwave, psych-pop, reggae and country to create a wholly original sound rooted in the synthetic palettes of the 1980s.
This follows his 2022 solo debut, I Don't Know My Words, which - comparatively - found Wilder taking the spiritual exercise of going solo seriously. Stripping his songcraft down to the studs, he recorded every note himself. The hard work paid off, earning praise from Stereogum, NPR Music, Consequence and many more. Since then, he's released the 2023 ambient album Cannibalizing The Conductor and two tracks with Maia Friedman celebrating Last Gang Records' 20th anniversary. He's also kept busy touring throughout the US and performing DJ sets at the Crown Heights bar King Tai. Most recently, he performed two sold-out shows at Brooklyn's Sultan Room with Delicate Steve.
Singled Out: Yeasayer's Anand Wilder's 'Molly's Song'
Singled Out: Anand Wilder's I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine
Anand Wilder Shares 'I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine' Visualizer
Sammy Hagar Announces Best Of All Worlds Live Album With 'Summer Nights'- Deftones Stream New Album 'Private Music'- Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan- more
Mastodon's Brent Hinds Killed In Traffic Accident- The Beatles Anthology 2025 Coming This Fall- Ozzy Osbourne- Ghost- David Gilmour- more
Stephen Wilson Jr Give Nirvana Classic A Country Make Over- Keith Urban Shares 'Straight Line From Forthcoming Live Album- Lady A- more
Chance the Rapper Reveal Video For 'Just a Drop' Featuring Jay Electronica- Mariah The Scientist Releases Her New Album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY- more
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
We Came As Romans Reveal 'One By One' Video
Goo Goo Dolls Deliver 'Summer Anthem' EP
The Pretty Reckless Premiere 'For I Am Death' Video
DD Verni & The Cadillac Band Recruit Reverend Horton Heat's Jim Heath For 'Two Of A Kind'
Leonid & Friends Launch Fall 2025 Tour with Boston Cruise Kickoff
Minus the Bear Playing First Show Since 2018
The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' EP
Hot Mulligan Share 'It Smells Like Fudge Axe In Here' Video As Album Arrives