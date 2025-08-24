Allie Colleen Get 'Back in The Saddle' With New Single

(BN) Rooted in vulnerability and strength, Allie Colleen has a style that blends life's highs and lows into a sound that feels both timeless and fresh. Her songwriting has earned widespread respect, matched only by the soul-stirring power of her voice.
She is all tacked up as she prepares to release her current single, "Back In The Saddle" to which Allie reflects, "Sonically, I don't know anything that sounds like this one with cool tonal effects on an acoustic entrance, trance-like melody leading to an explosive chorus that will have listeners ready to take on whatever endeavor lies ahead." The new release was co-written by Allie Colleen, Lane Rose and Dom Martinez with production by ProdbyDom in Nashville.
"I know that I say I love every song, but damn, I @^#%!#$ love this song. I got to write with my best friend, Lane, on this one for the first time, along with my long-time friend, Dom, who my audience is all too familiar with from the release of "Tattoos." Man, did we cook on this one? For anyone out there looking to take on their desires - whatever they may be - I hope this one makes you want to put your boots on and get your hands dirty. I hope it inspires you to get exactly what you want. No apologies. Personally, just know your girl is back in the saddle, baby!!" expressed Allie Colleen."
With heartfelt reflection, Lane Rose offered, "Working with Allie is effortless. She makes you believe every lyric and is always thinking five steps ahead. Her songwriting is honest and bold, always pushing the song to deeper places. Collaborating with her on this track was one of the most inspiring sessions I've been a part of."
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album- Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'- Furnace Fest- more
David Ellefson Wants In On Megadeth Farewell- Mastodon Tribute Brent Hinds At First Show Since His Death- Minus the Bear Playing First Show Since 2018- more
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Go Disco For 'A Song To Sing' Video- Russell Dickerson Streams New Album 'Famous Back Home'- Billy Currington- more
Watch Stray Kids' 'Ceremony' Video- Lupe Fiasco Goes Deluxe With Samurai DX- Offset Marks Album Release With 'Never Let Go' Video- Chance the Rapper- more
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Furnace Fest Drop Ticket Prices Due To Low Sales
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Considering Very Surprising Covers Album
Raven's John Gallagher Undergoes Brain Surgery
Capital Cities Are 'Late For School' With New Single
Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'
Serj Tankian Announces New Album With 'Electric Dreams'
Dayseeker Share 'Shapeshift' Visualizer
Never-Before-Heard Carl Perkins Album Set For Release