Capital Cities Are 'Late For School' With New Single

(CSW) From the band that brought you the global hits "Safe And Sound" and "Kangaroo Court" comes a new single "Late For School", the latest teaser from Capital Cities' forthcoming full-length album Making Up The Rules.
The high-tempo indie-rock alt-pop romp follows our hero who wants to live authentically, think independently, and break free from the systems that try to box them in. They make up their own rules, carve their own path, and remain unapologetically spectacular.
Just in time for the back-to-school season, "Late For School" is packed with the band's twisted hooks, mind-bending brass, and irresistible energy. "Late For School" follows the recent release of "F*k It" which The Wild Is Calling hailed as "a groundbreakingly groovy and inventive synthwave tune that instantly has us wanting more."
