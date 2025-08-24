Dasha Recruits Love Island's Rob Rausch For 'Like It Like That' Video

(WR) Ready for the next chapter and back with yet another banger, globally RIAA certified 40 times Platinum country-pop sensation Dasha shares a brand new flirty and fiery anthem, "Like It Like That," out now via Warner Records. Additionally, the cinematic official music video stars Love Island's Rob Rausch with special guest entrepreneur and influencer Briley King.

"'Like It Like That' is about letting go of that pressure to get love 'right' and embracing the moments that don't fit the plan. At this point in my life, I'm not trying to have it all figured out-sometimes the so-called wrong person is exactly right for right now," said Dasha about the song.

Adding, "I think there's so much pressure to meet "the one" and get it right on the first try, especially for women, but I'm 25. I'm not looking for perfection; I'm looking for good stories and chasing feelings that I can get songs out of. I have no idea what I'm doing half the time, and I'm still learning parts of myself...I think everyone my age is doing the same. I don't want to meet my person yet; I'm not ready for that chapter of life yet. No pressure, no plan, just whatever makes your heart skip a couple of beats and reminds you that that's what living is supposed to feel like sometimes. Letting things be what they are, and heck, maybe that's eating takeout with a man who can only be a bad idea at 2 am."

Showing another side of the songstress, "Like It Like That" was written by Dasha with David Garcia JKash, and Gian Stone and notably lands in the wake of "Not At This Party" and the emotional "Oh, Anna!", the first two singles from her upcoming project. Earlier this year, she also released a high energy remix of "Not At This Party" by GRAMMY Award-winning superstar artist, producer, and DJ David Guetta. The song has generated over 120 million streams, and Dasha performed the hit on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Next month, Dasha will hit the red carpet at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where she is nominated for Push Performance of the Year, before heading on her Canadian headline tour in September and to the UK to open for country superstar Kane Brown in October.

