Dayseeker Share 'Shapeshift' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) Dayseeker have shared the video for new single "Shapeshift." The track is the band's third single from their recently announced new album Creature In The Black Night, out October 24 via Spinefarm.
"This song is about the anxiety I live with on a daily basis," says vocalist Rory Rodriguez. "An open letter to myself about how it shifts and molds me into a different version of me."
Produced by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Silent Planet) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Lorna Shore), the album is Dayseeker's most immersive and intentional record to date - eerie, cinematic, and threaded with a dark (and sexy) emotional current.
While not a concept album in the traditional sense, Creature in the Black Night exhibits thematic cohesion, from its shadowy visual identity, Grim Reaper iconography, and ominous atmosphere, to how its songs unfold like chapters. "There's a horror-inspired vibe that took hold early on," Rodriguez explains. "It wasn't planned. But once it started showing up in the songs, we leaned into it."
Fans expecting a sorrowful descent into depression might be surprised - Creature In The Black Night has sharper edges, heavier riffs, and a newfound sense of clarity. "There was this idea that we'd get more and more commercial over time," Rodriguez says. "But I think the opposite happened - we're riffing more, I'm screaming more. And it feels good. It feels honest."
