Earl Sweatshirt Shows His Romantic Side With 'Tourmaline' Video

(Orienteer) Earl Sweatshirt releases new album Live Laugh Love out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida. Announced only in the past week, LLL, presents a different side of Earl than fans have grown accustomed to and represents a notable evolution from the place he was in personally on albums like I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside. Arriving with the album is a music video for the tender, romantic "Tourmaline," a song like no other in the artist's catalogue to date.

Earl Sweatshirt is also releasing a unique capsule collection inspired by the album, including onesies for your little ones, a baby bib, a blanket, a puzzle, an incense burner, as well as children and adult tees. Live Laugh Love is for the whole family.

For over a decade, the rapper Earl Sweatshirt has galvanized fans with his virtuosic storytelling, generous vulnerability, and lyrical gift. A wunderkind that emerged at just 16 from the raw and incendiary Odd Future collective, Earl quickly set himself apart with his dense introspection, off-kilter cadences, and a brooding intellect that belied his youth. Across a number of albums and widespread critical acclaim, Earl has cemented himself as a definitive poet chronicling growth, self-discovery, and the resonant moods of a generation. His live shows embody the intimacy of a cipher with the volume of a stadium, creating a space where fans don't just listen, they testify.

In 2024, Earl celebrated 10 years since the release of his debut album Doris, a cerebral and emotionally layered record that marked the arrival of a singular voice in hip-hop. With the seminal I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside (2015), he turned inward to reclaim himself. Earl's 2018 album Some Rap Songs saw him explode traditional form and embrace sonic imperfection, layering thick samples, short verses, and abstract poetics into a textured collage of grief and transformation. Sick! (2022) captured the tumult of the pandemic era with quiet urgency and collaborative contributions from artists and producers like Zelooperz, Nak-el Smith, Armand Hammer, Black Noi$e, and The Alchemist. The 2023 collaborative project with The Alchemist, Voir Dire is a cryptic, soulful self-excavation-marked by murky loops, fragmented memories, and Earl's signature elliptical lyricism.

His new album, Live Laugh Love, is as thoughtful and surrealist, and embarks on a contemplation of the chaos of existence. A work that began before it began, LLL was initially named in satire and social commentary. What started as a tongue-in-cheek critique of the irony in the phrase developed into a genuine examination of the nostalgia of joy and the simplicity of genuine connection. LLL charts Earl's path to growth, one that demands a constant wrestling with the past and aspires to return to such moments. "I named it before I wrote it," he says. "And then everything started clicking."

With LLL, Earl deepens a long-standing fascination with language, structure, and synchronicity. "Constrictions breed creativity," he says. "There are rules to reality. It reminds me of Ifá-how spirits operate within that system. I need rules. I need assignments." For Earl, those rules often begin with a word, a phrase, or a symbol. They give shape to his intuition. Take "Tourmaline", the title of a track where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love, and his responsibility as a father with hazy, cinematic flair over a looped melancholic melody. It was a word that simply came to him before he knew its spiritual significance. "I had to see why. When I looked it up, it made perfect sense. Tourmaline is a receptive stone. It is celebrated by its ability to inspire enlightenment and balance."

Across the record on "Gamma (need the Love)", lyrics reference the late Dave Trugoy (Plug 2) of De La Soul, whose passing Earl says frames the album in its timing and his intentions as an artist-to be self aware and comfortable in his cis black masculinity, but also to be creative, funny, and to strive for greatness. A prophetic line about Roy Ayers follows with uncanny foresight. Tarot imagery-like the Eight of Cups-entered his writing before he consciously understood its spiritual meaning, only to find later that the card's symbolism carried his intended message: the importance of walking away from what's no longer serving you, moving on, and being grounded in the mundane. "That's what growth is," he reflects. "You can get woo-woo and heady about things, but you still have to change diapers."

This is the tension Earl thrives in: the poetic and the practical, the sacred and the routine, the heavy and the hilarious. LLL reflects on the alchemy of those layers as an album steeped in allegory but rooted in an artist's everyday life (the track "INFATUATION", a love letter to food, chronicles the very real challenge of obtaining sustenance while on tour). This careful balancing act manifests as deceptively effortless, off-the-dome delivery. And yet, his true process is one of endurance and consistency: "If I'm not putting in military hours, sleeping at the studio, waking up at 6:45 and rapping, then making beats all day, and then rapping again at night, and then doing that for four days, then I feel like I'm really behind," he admits.

Earl's intensity isn't about ego. It's about legacy and contribution. "Music is the thing I'm the most leave it cleaner than you found it about," he explains. He's critical of the complacency that can come with success: the yes-men, the perks, the comfort. "If you're not hard on yourself as an established artist, it atrophies you. If you're not resilient about the play of this sh*t-the core essence-your art becomes what it is: widely accepted but not challenging."

Standout track "CRISCO" embodies the balance he's constantly navigating. It starts out with the energy of a Saturday night before landing in a moment of sobering Sunday morning vulnerability. "It's the most human verse I've written," he says, reflecting on lines like, "I got the failure beaten out of me. It wasn't even an option." This honesty cuts through the album's dream logic, giving listeners not just a window into Earl's mind but also into the context that surrounds his life lessons.

The end result of Earl's latest work is a prophetic, spiritually guided, and celebratory exploration of narrative as a means of surviving life's confusions, constraints, and change. As the music came, so did signs that Earl was channeling something beyond himself. LLL reflects both a profound inner shift and is also a generous snapshot and meditative processing of where Earl is now: a father, an artist in his 30s, and a person who has spent half of his life making art in public. LLL boldly confirms Earl's evolution without fanfare-it is steady, palpable growth that marks the joy in embracing the journey, however imperfect.

