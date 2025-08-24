Frank Zummo Fuels Electric Callboy's Cover Of Sum 41's 'Still Waiting'

(GMM) Electric Callboy have unleashed their latest surprise - a high-octane cover of Sum 41's 2000s punk-rock anthem "Still Waiting" The track stays true to the original's fiery spirit, but with the unmistakable energy, and tongue-in-cheek punch that only Electric Callboy can deliver.
The release is more than just a cover - it's a dream collab. With Frank Zummo (Sum 41 drummer, currently playing with Electric Callboy) behind the kit, the crossover becomes a full-circle moment of festival-dominating rock.
The band comments on the new single: "Sum 41 has been with us since our youth, and Still Waiting was one of those songs we grew up with. When Frank Zummo helped us out at the festivals in Australia, we spontaneously played the song live for the first time. When it became clear that Frank would be accompanying us on drums at the European festivals, the idea was born: we would go into the studio with him and record the song our way. It's just crazy to work with someone whose band we used to celebrate so much. We hope you celebrate the song as much as we do!"
The video for "Still Waiting" is pure sweat and adrenaline, captured across multiple festivals this summer - a live celebration of the band's unique connection with their audience.
ELECTRIC CALLBOY LIVE 2025-2026
Headline Tour:
01.11.25 DK - Copenhagen - Royal Arena (Low Tickets)
03.11.25 NO - Oslo - Unity Arena
05.11.25 SE - Stockholm - Hovet
07.11.25 FI - Helsinki - Ice Hall (Low Tickets)
11.11.25 UK - London - Alexandra Palace (Sold Out)
12.11.25 BE - Antwerp - Lotto Arena (Low Tickets)
14.11.25 CZ - Prague - Forum Karlin (Sold Out)
15.11.25 DE - Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Sold Out)
16.11.25 DE - Dusseldorf - PSD Bank Dome (Sold Out)
17.11.25 LU - Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal (Sold Out)
19.11.25 CH - Zurich - Hallenstadion
20.11.25 DE - Stuttgart - Schleyer Halle (Low Tickets)
22.11.25 PL - Vienna - Wiener Stadthalle
23.11.25 PL - Krakow - Tauron Arena
24.11.25 HU - Budapest - MVM Dome
26.11.25 DE - Munich - Olympiahalle (Low Tickets)
27.11.25 DE - Frankfurt - Festhalle (Sold Out)
28.11.25 DE - Berlin - Uber Arena
29.11.25 DE - Hamburg - Barclays Arena (Sold Out)
17.01.26 NL - Rotterdam - Ahoy RTM (Sold Out)
18.01.26 FR - Paris - Zenith Paris - La Villette (Low Tickets)
20.01.26 FR - Lyon - LDLC (Low Tickets)
22.01.26 ES - Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club
23.01.26 ES - Madrid - WiZink Center
25.01.26 PT - Lisbon - Sala Tejo/MEO Arena
More shows to be announced...
