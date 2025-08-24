Kid Cudi Releases New Album 'Free'

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor, director and New York Times Best-Selling author, Kid Cudi releases his 13th studio album Free - available everywhere here.
Earlier this week, Cudi released "Mr. Miracle," the third offering off the project. Alongside the release, he sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple's New Music Daily Radio. Cudi kicked off this new chapter with "Neverland," the first single off 'Free' and premiered his short film of the same title, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, at Tribeca Film Festival.
"Grave" became the second single from the new era for Cudi and was accompanied by an official music video shot by award-winning director Samuel Bayer who has worked with and shot iconic videos for the likes of Nirvana, Blind Melon, The Rolling Stones, The Cranberries, and more - watch the video for "Grave" below:
